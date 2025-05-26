Is there a good way to deliver bad news in the office?
SummaryBeing laid off is undoubtedly tragic. But it’s also hard for those who have to do the dirty job of firing people
Earlier this month, multinational corporation and technology conglomerate Microsoft laid off 6,000 employees, about 3% of its workforce, in a move to streamline and optimise its functions. While the decision must have hit many, it wasn’t unexpected. In April, Satya Nadella, the chief executive officer of Microsoft, had announced that the global behemoth now relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to write as much as 30% of codes in some of its projects. It seemed like a preamble to the drastic measures taken a month later.