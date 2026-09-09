When does endurance stop serving you?

What the client is trying to articulate is that she has begun to see her capacity for endurance as both a strength and a weakness. In my experience, this is true for most of our qualities whether it’s empathy or our capacity to be pragmatic or optimistic. Very often when we label some of these traits as positive or “this is how I’m wired”, we begin to over engage in them. We miss out on recognising the situations where we need to pause and examine if these qualities are beneficial and serving us a purpose.