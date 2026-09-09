When does endurance stop serving you?

A 46-year-old client says that when she started therapy with me, she remembered feeling she must endure everything at work, at home and as a parent even though she was running on empty. “Over the last few years I have begun to see how my emotional and physical fatigue is closely linked to this self-imposed belief. I feel my endurance serves me well in many scenarios but I also pay a price for it. Now I recognise that I never gave myself permission to feel exhausted.”
What the client is trying to articulate is that she has begun to see her capacity for endurance as both a strength and a weakness. In my experience, this is true for most of our qualities whether it’s empathy or our capacity to be pragmatic or optimistic. Very often when we label some of these traits as positive or “this is how I’m wired”, we begin to over engage in them. We miss out on recognising the situations where we need to pause and examine if these qualities are beneficial and serving us a purpose.
The trap of endurance
As a therapist, I see this theme across genders, though more in women. More often than not, it’s clients between their late 30s to those in their late 60s who tend to bring this up.
Endurance is a fundamental capacity that has contributed to the survival of our species. At its core, it refers to our ability to work through difficulties, pain, discomfort, ambiguity and it helps us manage the relentless demands placed upon us. It is very closely linked to grit and perseverance. It allows us to withstand hardship and persist. Given this understanding, it’s crucial to remember that all of us possess endurance. It’s a capacity built into our systems as humans.