Neha Sinha: How nature offers lessons in endurance and resilience

Nature provides a template for endurance
Near my study table, a spider spun her web. It was a perfect shape, the kind we imagined the world wide web to be when we first got the internet—shaped like a wheel, kinetic and mind-bending, with spokes and parallel lines and an insatiable mind quivering at the centre. Each day the web disappeared and then appeared again, like a connection looking to establish itself. My spider was an orb-weaver, and I thought she was female. As I headed out for travel and long days when coming home meant a cooling darkness, I briefly forgot about her.
In Corbett tiger reserve, the air was even cooler than Delhi. The trees touched the sky. A Pied hornbill yodelled from a banyan, and smaller warblers whirred near her. A Plum-headed parakeet couple ate ripe figs with great focus. A vine with red flowers separated all the birds, and they looked at each other briefly. For a second there was a spider’s web connecting them all, the strands delicate but sure. Far below them, a Gray bushchat jumped around, part of the same web.
Some of the trees had finished flowering, and the forest seemed to sense this change, sliding into autumn, gently heralding winter. Soon, birds from colder places would descend to the warmer ones, and everything would be in relative terms—what feels cold for us is temperate for birds born in places with ice.