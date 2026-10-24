Neha Sinha: How nature offers lessons in endurance and resilience

LESSONS IN RESILIENCE

But as we know, tiny is mighty. Amidst the flowers was a touch of childhood: the red-and-black blister beetle. This beetle will leave blisters on your skin if you bother it. When it flies, it lifts itself up horizontally like a hovercraft, its wings a blur and their sound a mechanised buzz. But as the tiger was once described as a gentleman, so is the blister beetle. I have spent many autumnal hours with this creature in the garden of my childhood, and never once have we disturbed each other. Scientists think bright red-and-black colours signify an advertisement of toxicity. Yet at that moment we felt not fear, but a sort of tenuous kinship, a spider-silk tug towards a creature that has always ever minded its own business.