Euro 2024: The 6 teams that are favourites to win the Euros
SummaryThe Euros is second only to the World Cup in terms of popularity. Lounge evaluates the chances of the 6 main favourites to win Euro 2024
It’s been less than two years since that astonishing World Cup final in Qatar between France and Argentina that swung like a pendulum on speed. Argentina won the match, but the memories of that contest will now segue to the next big international competition, Euro 2024, starting 15 June.
France, naturally, would be one of the favourites in the 24-team continental competition that’s second in scale only to the World Cup (along with the Copa America) in international tournaments. Coincidentally, the Copa America starts on 21 June in the US, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina touted as the favourite to win. Both the South American and European champions will be decided on 14 and 15 July respectively—and it would be a delicious irony if Argentina and France top those.