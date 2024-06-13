Euro 2024: The 6 teams that are favourites to win the Euros

Portugal

He may not be the crux around which the team revolves any more. He is also 39 years old, and typically in international football only goalkeepers last that long. But Cristiano Ronaldo scored nine goals in 10 Euro qualifying games for Portugal, turning the clock back and showing why he should be more than just a figurehead for the team. He has 14 goals in the five Euros he has played, having won it once in 2016.