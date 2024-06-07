The great Everest mystery: 100 years of the disappearance of Mallory and Irvine
SummaryOn 8 June 1924, mountaineers George Mallory and Andrew Irvine disappeared while trying to climb Mount Everest for the first time. Lounge brings you their story
On 8 June 1924, two Englishmen, George Mallory and Andrew Irvine, left Camp VI (26,800ft), the highest camp of the British 1924 Everest expedition, to make an attempt for the summit of Mount Everest via the mountain’s north face and north-east ridge route. On the same morning, another British climber, Noel Odell, was making his way up from Camp IV to Camp VI. Odell, a geologist, was collecting fossils from the slopes of Mount Everest.
In Edward Norton’s The Fight for Everest: 1924, Odell recalled that “rolling banks of mist" were sweeping across the mountain and covering the north face, though the wind “did not attain its usual boisterous degree". Neither the face nor the summit ridge could be seen clearly by Odell. At 26,000ft Odell decided to climb a 100ft crag and as he reached the top at 12.50pm, the whole summit ridge and the peak of Everest was unveiled. Odell spotted high above on the ridge, a black spot climbing a rock step, which he at that point identified as the Second Step, one of three rock “steps" leading up to the summit of Everest.