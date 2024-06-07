The great Everest mystery: 100 years of the disappearance of Mallory and Irvine

Walking off the mountain

In 1923, the British started preparations for the third Everest expedition while Mallory, now a celebrity, spent a significant amount of time that year on lecture tours in the US and England. These long absences from his wife were putting a severe strain on their marriage. If Mallory returned to Everest in 1924, then it would be their sixth parting, including the war years, in eight years. Ruth was extremely uneasy about Mallory going to Everest again, and Mallory himself was unhappy and full of premonitions. He was torn between his love for Ruth and his children on one hand and an obsession with Everest that, he feared, would lead to his doom. He knew that 1924 would be his last chance at climbing Everest. He hoped that by reaching the summit, he could finally reconcile his love for Ruth and his obsession with the mountain.