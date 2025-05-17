How Indian mountaineering came of age with a historic ascent of Mount Everest in 1965
Shail Desai 10 min read 17 May 2025, 08:30 AM IST
SummaryAs a young nation, India wanted to make its mark in international mountaineering with a successful Everest expedition. 60 years ago, we did just that, by putting nine men atop the highest mountain on Earth
“But the slope led on and on. Heavens, was there no end? And then, suddenly, there was an end—no more little humps, only a white little dome curving slightly above us. Incredible! It was the summit of Everest," writes Captain H.P.S. Ahluwalia in his book Higher Than Everest (1973).
On 29 May 1965, Ahluwalia, H.C.S. Rawat and Phu Dorji climbed the highest mountain in the world. It was the first time three mountaineers had stood together on Everest’s summit.
