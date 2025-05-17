Also Read 4 great treks, from the Sahyadris to the Himalaya

A severe blizzard stalled the duo’s descent. Cheema had lost his goggles and was almost snow-blind when he entered camp. The two Sonams knew they had their task cut out and tried to keep warm at South Col that evening. The following morning they took on the arduous task of cutting steps in the fresh snow all over again. A tedious slog of eight hours got them to summit camp where they found their tent buried. It took a while for them to settle in, blasted by strong winds throughout the night. But their prayers were answered when first light brought calm weather. After six hours of climbing, they were finally on the summit.