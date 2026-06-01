How smart leaders turn failure into fuel for their companies

Founders often have to be very hands-on with every aspect of the business in the beginning. When a start-up is testing its idea, it is confronting a lot of failures. The founders of Airbnb in the early days of the business would take pictures of properties, for example, which helped them to understand how the platform interface should work. Likewise the founders of Motorway at the outset of the business delivered pictures of cars to dealers by WhatsApp, before they had a sophisticated platform. Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, used to work as a barista, and this perspective gave him many insights that helped him to grow the business–and spot pain points. Those are great examples of a common phenomenon in early-stage start-ups. But sometimes leaders who appreciate the power of confronting failure can continue to get their hands dirty when businesses are more established. This demands the important character trait of humility, because the CEO is taking on lesser roles within the business. This is almost like a kind of ‘secret CEO’ or ‘undercover boss’–they go incognito in the business to see failure up close for themselves….