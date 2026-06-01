How smart leaders turn failure into fuel for their companies

In 2006 Dr Ewan Kirk founded Cantab Capital Partners, a fund with close ties to the University of Cambridge. He prided himself on running it like a scientific research organisation and it became one of the top-performing investment funds in the UK. Kirk served as its CEO and CIO until it was acquired in 2016 by GAM Investments. An incident took place in his time there, which has stayed with him, he told me. It formulated his personal philosophy around failure. One day a computer programmer came to him and said he had a great idea. He wanted to change the software in a certain way that he thought would make everything run ten times faster–an attractive idea if you work in the world of financial information, where incremental margins can mean huge financial gains. Kirk said: ‘Absolutely, go ahead.’ It was a difficult, risky job. It was like trying to change a tyre on a car while it’s driving, Kirk explained to me….