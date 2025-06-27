Why Gen Z loves fake weddings
Indian weddings can be fun if you can leave all the baggage behind. Enter fake weddings: Just dress up and party
The world may be breathlessly watching all the drama surrounding the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding in Venice, but in India, a new trend is unfolding: the non-wedding wedding party. In cities like Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru, event managers, clubs and bars are organising “wedding-themed parties" (some are brashly calling them fake weddings, no cap) and they are a hit with Gens Z and Alpha.
More than 1,500 people turned up over the course of a few hours for his “big fat fake wedding", says Rahul Avadhani, a Bengaluru-based events curator who recently “hosted" a mega wedding party at the JW Marriott Hotel. Most of the attendees were between 21-30 years old, and it was put together by 8club.co, a private members club that organises experience-based events across cities in India, inspired by similar events that became mega popular at locations such as Ballr Club in Pune, which was among the first event venues to kick off the trend.