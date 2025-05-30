Fantasy leagues are making cricket viewing transactional

Have you made a Dream11 team?"

That question surprised me, coming from one of my closest friends, one with whom I talk far more about culture and cinema, than cricket. As far as I knew, he’s never been into the sport. Yet here I see him assiduously making teams, looking up pitch statistics, with daily alarms on his phone to signal announcements of lineups. I find this fascinating, and remain utterly foxed by it.

He isn’t alone. When watching with friends nowadays I hear fewer full-throated roars and groans. Instead, I hear mutterings. Secretive, shifty, mutterings. “I wish Klaasen had caught that one," “Somebody should hit Bishnoi for a few," “Miller is my vice-captain, he better make a 50."

Cricket has always been community. We bled blue or green or yellow, depending on where we were born, but bleed we did—in unison with our fathers and cousins, our flatmates and chai-wallahs. Admittedly I’m not the rabid cricket viewer I once was. Once Sachin Tendulkar walked off the Wankhede in 2013, I hung up my metaphorical boots. No cover drive could taste the same.

Yet when I watched Rishabh Pant in 2021, fearlessly conquering the Gabba and loftily punching back Josh Hazlewood, something stirred. It stirred again when I saw Pat Cummins silence a country by defeating an unbeaten Indian side at the 2023 World Cup final. This is theatre, this is cricket.

The game, however, is changing. Fantasy leagues—Dream11, MPL, My11Circle—are doing to cricket what reels and memes are doing to cinema: atomising it. Instead of supporting an actual team, we support data points in opposition. We may cheer for a decision against India because it means more points. A Chennai fan curses an M.S. Dhoni stumping because the rival batsman is on his team. The allegiance has shifted inward.