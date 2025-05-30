Fantasy leagues are making cricket viewing transactional

Then there’s the slippery slope of micro-transactional gambling. These apps are nearly free to enter. A bit for this match. A bit more for a bigger pool. Boost your winnings. Before you know it, the dopamine dependency kicks in like a slot machine. The margins are cruel. You might win ₹90 today and lose ₹200 tomorrow. But your team “nearly" made it, right? So you try again. Just one more match. Just one more toss. What is this other than fishing needlessly outside the off-stump, again and again and again?