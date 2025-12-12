If data is the new diet, we’re living through an era of mental fast food. Our thumbs scroll, our eyes dart, and our minds gorge on a buffet of digital calories: tweets, reels, and algorithmic outrage. Every flick of the screen brings a new flavour—a meme, a scandal, a tragedy—and each bite is engineered for maximum stimulation and minimum reflection.

For Mumbai-based brand consultant Ingrid D’Souza, 29, the effect is subtle but cumulative. “I doomscroll a lot and lose track of time," she admits. “I don’t feel inclined to read long articles anymore. If the first few lines don’t grab me, I move on. Even in real life, I find myself zoning out during conversations." Keith D’Souza, 33, a creative professional based in Mumbai, notices a similar shift. He finds it hard to sit through slow movies or songs. “I crave stimulation. But I’ve switched all notifications off and that helps a bit."

They are not outliers. Rather, they are prototypes of our digital generation: overstimulated and undernourished.

QUICK SWITCHES

““Short-form, high-stimulation content trains the mind to expect novelty every few seconds," says Amit Malik, psychiatrist and founder of Amaha Health, Mumbai. “The scroll-and-reward loop becomes automatic. Tasks that require sustained attention start to feel harder, not because we’re incapable, but because our brains are habituated to frequent dopamine nudges."

This repetition alters our cognitive metabolism. According to Malik, flexibility isn’t about switching quickly. “It’s about switching with intention. When most of our shifts are driven by algorithms rather than inner direction, we sharpen our reactivity but weaken our capacity to choose where our attention goes next." Mumbai-based psychotherapist Tanu Choksi explains this through Kahneman’s capacity model of attention: “Our mental energy is finite. Constant switching between reels, tweets and headlines spreads it thin and weakens goal-directed thinking. Over time, attention becomes reactive rather than intentional and then, we start scanning for stimulation instead of engaging deeply."

It’s not just distraction; it’s conditioning. The brain begins to crave the pace of the feed. Stillness feels like starvation. Depth feels like drudgery. The brain’s prefrontal cortex (PFC), which is responsible for planning, judgement and sustained thought, was never built for an endless cascade of micro-stimuli. “When the PFC is inundated with content, it needs to switch between tasks very quickly," says Hansika Kapoor, psychologist at Monk Prayogshala, Mumbai. “That constant toggling lowers its capacity to process information. The result? More reactivity than reflection."

Manavi Khurana, counselling psychologist and founder of Karma Care, Delhi, observes that this diet reshapes even our emotional rhythms. “Constant exposure to short videos has conditioned us to seek instant gratification. It targets primitive behaviour, which is the need for quick reward. People tell me they can’t read, cook, or even sit through a meal without checking their phone." The impact is neurochemical: every scroll, like and notification triggers the brain’s reward system, creating tiny surges of dopamine. “Emotional intensity becomes normal. People find it harder to tolerate ambiguity, silence or slowness. The brain gets hooked not on the emotion itself, but on the activation," says Malik.

The more we scroll, the more our brains outsource cognition to algorithms. “We react quickly online because it gives a micro-release," explains Khurana. “The brain learns this loop: react, reward, repeat. But we stop processing emotion in its full depth." This shift affects not just how we reason, but how we remember and empathise. “Our reasoning becomes faster but shallower and we respond to cues rather than contexts," says Choksi. “Memory shifts from depth to accessibility. We remember where to find information, not what it means."