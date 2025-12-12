Manavi Khurana, counselling psychologist and founder of Karma Care, Delhi, observes that this diet reshapes even our emotional rhythms. “Constant exposure to short videos has conditioned us to seek instant gratification. It targets primitive behaviour, which is the need for quick reward. People tell me they can’t read, cook, or even sit through a meal without checking their phone." The impact is neurochemical: every scroll, like and notification triggers the brain’s reward system, creating tiny surges of dopamine. “Emotional intensity becomes normal. People find it harder to tolerate ambiguity, silence or slowness. The brain gets hooked not on the emotion itself, but on the activation," says Malik.