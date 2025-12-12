If data is the new diet, we’re living through an era of mental fast food. Our thumbs scroll, our eyes dart, and our minds gorge on a buffet of digital calories: tweets, reels, and algorithmic outrage. Every flick of the screen brings a new flavour—a meme, a scandal, a tragedy—and each bite is engineered for maximum stimulation and minimum reflection.
For Mumbai-based brand consultant Ingrid D’Souza, 29, the effect is subtle but cumulative. “I doomscroll a lot and lose track of time," she admits. “I don’t feel inclined to read long articles anymore. If the first few lines don’t grab me, I move on. Even in real life, I find myself zoning out during conversations." Keith D’Souza, 33, a creative professional based in Mumbai, notices a similar shift. He finds it hard to sit through slow movies or songs. “I crave stimulation. But I’ve switched all notifications off and that helps a bit."
They are not outliers. Rather, they are prototypes of our digital generation: overstimulated and undernourished.
QUICK SWITCHES
““Short-form, high-stimulation content trains the mind to expect novelty every few seconds," says Amit Malik, psychiatrist and founder of Amaha Health, Mumbai. “The scroll-and-reward loop becomes automatic. Tasks that require sustained attention start to feel harder, not because we’re incapable, but because our brains are habituated to frequent dopamine nudges."
This repetition alters our cognitive metabolism. According to Malik, flexibility isn’t about switching quickly. “It’s about switching with intention. When most of our shifts are driven by algorithms rather than inner direction, we sharpen our reactivity but weaken our capacity to choose where our attention goes next." Mumbai-based psychotherapist Tanu Choksi explains this through Kahneman’s capacity model of attention: “Our mental energy is finite. Constant switching between reels, tweets and headlines spreads it thin and weakens goal-directed thinking. Over time, attention becomes reactive rather than intentional and then, we start scanning for stimulation instead of engaging deeply."
It’s not just distraction; it’s conditioning. The brain begins to crave the pace of the feed. Stillness feels like starvation. Depth feels like drudgery. The brain’s prefrontal cortex (PFC), which is responsible for planning, judgement and sustained thought, was never built for an endless cascade of micro-stimuli. “When the PFC is inundated with content, it needs to switch between tasks very quickly," says Hansika Kapoor, psychologist at Monk Prayogshala, Mumbai. “That constant toggling lowers its capacity to process information. The result? More reactivity than reflection."
Manavi Khurana, counselling psychologist and founder of Karma Care, Delhi, observes that this diet reshapes even our emotional rhythms. “Constant exposure to short videos has conditioned us to seek instant gratification. It targets primitive behaviour, which is the need for quick reward. People tell me they can’t read, cook, or even sit through a meal without checking their phone." The impact is neurochemical: every scroll, like and notification triggers the brain’s reward system, creating tiny surges of dopamine. “Emotional intensity becomes normal. People find it harder to tolerate ambiguity, silence or slowness. The brain gets hooked not on the emotion itself, but on the activation," says Malik.
The more we scroll, the more our brains outsource cognition to algorithms. “We react quickly online because it gives a micro-release," explains Khurana. “The brain learns this loop: react, reward, repeat. But we stop processing emotion in its full depth." This shift affects not just how we reason, but how we remember and empathise. “Our reasoning becomes faster but shallower and we respond to cues rather than contexts," says Choksi. “Memory shifts from depth to accessibility. We remember where to find information, not what it means."
Delhi-based clinical psychologist, Vidhu Gugnani, referencing a 2024 study, titled Decrease in Attention Span Due to Short-Format Content on Social Media, by Aaroh Marathe and Rajesh Kanage of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Pune, calls this ‘trained fragmentary thinking’. “Young users switch between screens roughly every 39 seconds. Instead of depth, they chase breadth of exposure," says Gugnani.
Gugnani describes three related but distinct states of mental exhaustion that stem from our overexposed digital lives: information fatigue, doomscrolling addiction, and cognitive overload. Information fatigue is when the mind has taken in enough and begins to withdraw on its own. There’s a natural slowing. Reading becomes shallow, attention loosens. Doomscrolling, by contrast, continues even when it’s uncomfortable, a nervous sense that something important might appear just ahead. Cognitive overload occurs when thoughts don’t hold together easily, decisions feel effortful, and the system loses coherence. Gugnani calls this a breakdown of executive function: the brain’s ability to prioritise and plan. “Attention bottlenecks, memory slips, problem-solving falters. It’s not fatigue, it’s disorganisation."
RECLAIMING DEPTH
The recovery begins, Malik says, not with deletion but with awareness. “The first step is not to uninstall apps but to understand your own patterns. What triggers the scroll? When do you reach for the phone? How do you feel after?" Choksi adds, “Replace passive consumption with active engagement. Read, reflect, or write or do anything that rebuilds sustained attention."
Khurana suggests a technique called scaffolding: gradual change instead of cold-turkey detox. “For some, complete abstinence isn’t realistic. It’s about small, sustainable shifts like no screens 30 minutes after waking, or using the phone only for music instead of mindless scrolls." For Keith, part of his recovery is in slowing down content itself. “I watch long explainer videos on YouTube," he says. “They feed my curiosity instead of my craving for novelty."
If fast content trains the brain for impulsivity, slow media retrains it for depth. Reading long-form journalism, watching slow cinema, or having uninterrupted conversations, all these acts become a kind of cognitive resistance. “The goal is to make digital engagement a choice rather than a reflex," says Malik. Because the true cost of low-quality information isn’t just scattered focus, but the erosion of our inner quiet.
A HEALTHY DIGITAL MIND
Curate your inputs: Unfollow accounts that trigger emotional spikes. Follow fewer, higher quality sources that inform or inspire.
Build “no-scroll zones": Keep the first 30 minutes after waking and the hour before bed free of screens. Use that time for reading, journaling, or silence.
Reclaim boredom: When you reach for your phone, pause. Sit with the discomfort of stillness. It’s where new thoughts form.
Practise single-tasking: Do one thing at a time—cook, walk, read—without parallel stimulation. Depth rebuilds when attention stops splitting.
Seek slow media: Long-form essays, podcasts, books, even slow documentaries or anything that rewards sustained attention helps rewire focus.
Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.