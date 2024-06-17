From heroes to mentors: the role of fathers in achieving professional success

My own father played many roles. He modelled professional work ethic, hard work and perseverance for me—values that I believe are best imbued in childhood. He fostered ambition, always telling me to strive for the top. At every turn in my student life and career, it was he who urged me on to choose the tougher, less trodden path. During the college union elections, I had decided to settle for the vice-president’s post. He encouraged me to aim higher—for the president’s post—to make my mark in the college annals. From that point on, there was no turning back for me—whether it was career, leadership, academics, family or starting a business, he was both my coach and my champion. Later, my father and my mother sacrificed their retired rest to help with my children, addressing my guilt pangs when I was busy at work. This will resonate with professionals across the world, especially women, who give up successful careers once they become mothers as they are unable to juggle the many demands on them.