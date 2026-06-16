Why we cannot stop being feminists

Women who were once herded into mass sterilisation camps in the 70s are now being asked to produce more children as they are blamed for the fall in fertility rates. Women are still being eliminated even before they are born because they are blamed for the dowry which often kills them. The “asking for it” mentality still exists for condemning women, especially working women who face sexual harassment. Technology has been turned into a double-edged sword that enables stalking, trolling and elimination of females still in the womb. It enables sexual assaulters to blackmail their victims more easily. The list could go on. We cannot stop being feminists as the battle for equality is far from won. Hopefully we will once more push back this era of backlash.