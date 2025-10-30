A record Indian contingent takes on the elite fide world cup in Goa
World champion Gukesh and prodigy Praggnanandhaa lead a 24-player home team, looking to use familiar surroundings to their advantage in chess's most brutal knockout format
“The World Cup is a knockout format, more like a tennis tournament, like a Grand Slam," says Nihal Sarin. “It’s important to be sharp because it’s a brutal format. One mistake can send you back."
One of the top-ranked Indian chess players in the world, at No. 32, Sarin is, however, not particularly affected by India hosting the World Cup, which starts 30 October in Goa. He clarifies that the location or venue, since chess is mostly played indoors, does not matter so much.
“I wouldn’t say I feel anything different. But a one-hour flight is better than 10 hours," he says, laughing, while referring to not having to travel abroad for it. “Other than that, I will try my best on the board."
A record 24 Indians will participate in this year’s edition of the FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Cup, comprising more than 10 per cent of the 206-strong field, and much more than the 10 who competed in the event in 2023. The 11th edition of the $2 million prize money biennial event will run till 27 November at a resort in north Goa.