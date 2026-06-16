FIFA World Cup 2026: How hydration breaks are breaking up the rhythm and flow of football

On Thursday, Mexico kicked off their World Cup 2026 campaign with a 2-0 South Africa in front of a roaring home crowd. What made the victory sweeter was that Raúl Jiménez finally had a World Cup goal.
The 35-year-old, playing in his fourth World Cup, completed a sensational comeback from a career-threatening skull injury as he drilled the second goal in the 67th minute. Jimenez raised his arms and shed tears, the stands erupted in celebration. Then came the second whistle. Referee Wilton Sampaio had called for the hydration break. It was a pinprick to the cresting joy. Not only did it deflate the atmosphere, the Mexican players came back out flat.
At the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has introduced mandatory hydration breaks, around the 22nd minute of each half.
We had seen a version of this before. During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, cooling breaks were implemented to ensure player health in sweltering conditions. It could be taken at the discretion of the medical officers at the venue or the referee.
With the 2026 World Cup spread across USA, Canada and Mexico, not all venues will have conditions dire enough to warrant a water break. But break they must, for three minutes each half while the telecast cuts to advertisements. It is a concept borrowed from American made-for-TV sports leagues, where a 48-minute basketball game typically takes over two hours to finish because of stoppages in play.