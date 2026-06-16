FIFA World Cup 2026: How hydration breaks are breaking up the rhythm and flow of football

On Thursday, Mexico kicked off their World Cup 2026 campaign with a 2-0 South Africa in front of a roaring home crowd. What made the victory sweeter was that Raúl Jiménez finally had a World Cup goal.
On Thursday, Mexico kicked off their World Cup 2026 campaign with a 2-0 South Africa in front of a roaring home crowd. What made the victory sweeter was that Raúl Jiménez finally had a World Cup goal.
The 35-year-old, playing in his fourth World Cup, completed a sensational comeback from a career-threatening skull injury as he drilled the second goal in the 67th minute. Jimenez raised his arms and shed tears, the stands erupted in celebration. Then came the second whistle. Referee Wilton Sampaio had called for the hydration break. It was a pinprick to the cresting joy. Not only did it deflate the atmosphere, the Mexican players came back out flat.
The 35-year-old, playing in his fourth World Cup, completed a sensational comeback from a career-threatening skull injury as he drilled the second goal in the 67th minute. Jimenez raised his arms and shed tears, the stands erupted in celebration. Then came the second whistle. Referee Wilton Sampaio had called for the hydration break. It was a pinprick to the cresting joy. Not only did it deflate the atmosphere, the Mexican players came back out flat.
At the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has introduced mandatory hydration breaks, around the 22nd minute of each half.
We had seen a version of this before. During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, cooling breaks were implemented to ensure player health in sweltering conditions. It could be taken at the discretion of the medical officers at the venue or the referee.
With the 2026 World Cup spread across USA, Canada and Mexico, not all venues will have conditions dire enough to warrant a water break. But break they must, for three minutes each half while the telecast cuts to advertisements. It is a concept borrowed from American made-for-TV sports leagues, where a 48-minute basketball game typically takes over two hours to finish because of stoppages in play.
On the field, the interruptions kill momentum, force a reset. It is a distinct disadvantage for teams that are ahead, since they not only have to find a way to recharge and find their rhythm, but also gives their rivals time to breathe and make tactical shifts.
“A World Cup match should flow like a river,” Liverpool’s Premier League-winning former coach Jurgen Klopp said on German TV ZDF. “Instead, we’re building dams right in the middle so that advertisements can pass through. It’s dangerous for the spirit of the game. Football used to be the main event, but now it risks becoming the background music for an advertising spectacle.
“Football is being held hostage by executives ensconced in air-conditioned offices. When I saw the players just standing there during a heat break while TV timeouts dictated the rhythm of the match, I couldn’t help asking myself: who does the World Cup really serve? The fans? The players? Or the advertisers?”
The answer is excruciatingly plain. In the very first match, US official broadcaster FOX flaunted the rule. FIFA regulations state that ads can be aired during the hydration break, but they must return to the match 30 seconds before action starts. The broadcaster cut to live action 10 seconds after play had resumed but hasn’t faced any consequences yet.
In the USA, a lot of the American football venues are being repurposed to host the World Cup, big branded stadiums with their big beautiful jumbotrons and perimeter boards. Corporate greed in all its glory. With a projected windfall of $11 billion from commercial sponsorships and broadcasting rights, it is set to be the wealthiest World Cup edition.
And yet, it has stayed out of reach of many fans. While football remains the game of the masses, fans were locked out due to the dynamic pricing which led to ticketing chaos, extremely high visa fees, and astronomical hotel fees.
At this World Cup, half-time interviews with a coach or player, which were previously optional, have also become mandatory. Unnecessary and often intrusive, they haven’t quite been welcomed.
When Brazilian star Vinicius Junior refused to talk to a broadcaster at half-time, he was told, “FIFA will fine you.” The 25-year-old retorted, “We will pay the fine, but we will not give any interviews.”
Also debuting this World Cup is a half-time show, another wholly American concept that has started taking root in other sports and leagues. On July 19, before the latest World Cup champion is crowned, the stage will be opened for half-time entertainment. Glitz alongside grit, sport as a watered-down spectacle. Meanwhile FIFA has sat back and watched, when not actively facilitating the Americanisation of the beautiful game, where anything that is of value will be sold.