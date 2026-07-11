FIFA World Cup 2026: Is France the team to beat in the last leg of the tournament?

This is why this French team is a new beast. It’s not just the intensity and diversity of talent unleashed; they actually play really well together. Almost like they play for the same club through the year. Before Olise delivers a weighted pass that nobody has thought of, one of the attackers begins his run to gather it. What explains such coordination? Because they know how the other thinks. They pass and run to meet each other’s thoughts. All great teams have that. The Spain squad of 2010 and the Germany squad of 2014 had it. What they lacked, however, is such all-out attacking nous.