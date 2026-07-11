FIFA World Cup 2026: Is France the team to beat in the last leg of the tournament?

Finally, there’s a twist in the tale. In his last tournament as France manager, Deschamps has fielded four fearsome attacking players: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and either Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola. They are supported by an adventurous central midfielder in Adrien Rabiot and attacking full-backs on either side. The remaining three outfield players, the two centrebacks and a defensive midfielder, stay at the ready to support the attack. The substitutes warming France’s bench, like Rayan Cherki, are themselves a threatening prospect for any team.