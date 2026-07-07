From 5-time champions to a team running on fumes, the downfall of Brazil has been painful to watch

Considering their woeful form in the South American World Cup qualifiers, most Brazil fans would have feared for the worst, yet prayed for the best when the tournament rolled around last month. But even the most pessimistic wouldn’t have anticipated a defeat in the Round of 16, which was the five-time champions’ earliest exit since the World Cup 1990.
Following the exit at the hands of Norway, Brazil Since winning their record fifth title in 2022, Brazil have now been beaten at the Quarter Final stage or earlier by European opponents in 5 editions. The one time Brazil did get to the semis, in 2014, they were thumped 7-1 by Germany. This would indicate a systemic downfall rather than the 2-1 defeat against Norway being just a one-off.
Brazil wooed Ancelotti for three years while the national team slumped to new lows under three different home-grown managers. By the Italian finally relented and said yes, only a year was left before the competition’s kick-off. Ancelotti would have been aware of the enormity of the task, which perhaps explain why he was given a deal to remain as manager all the way till the 2030 World Cup edition. But despite Ancelotti’s elite managerial pedigree, Brazil’s display makes it clear that rebuilding might be much tougher than he anticipated.
For Brazil's struggles might not be for lack of desire or motivation but rather a gradual decline in the quality of players, particularly in key positions—strikers, ball-playing central midfielders and full backs. There’s a paradox here though, because Brazilian players continue to excel at top European clubs. But does this mean a loss of the national character of playing fast, intricate, eye-catching football?
Over the past year, Ancelotti relied on players whom he had either coached at the club level, or those who had top European experience. But be it Casemiro, Fabinho or the injured Neymar, these weren’t players in their prime, from, say, four or five years ago. Ancelotti also had to adapt in order compensate for unfortunate injuries to notable players like defender Eder Militao, winger Estevao, forward Rodrygo. Moreover, he had to bring in midfielder Ederson Silva to deputise when the squad’s only recognised right back Wesley was injured a week before the World Cup.
These mitigating factors aside, the available talent should have been enough to reach deeper into the tournament, but as ever, proven performers for clubs have repeatedly failed to deliver for the Selecao in knockout games.
The host of scoring chances that Brazil missed against Norway tells its own story. It began with Bruno Guimaraes’ weak penalty in the 13th minute that got easily blocked by Norway keeper Orjan Nyland. Things only got worse as Vinicius, Rayan, and substitute Endrick all missed opportunities. The legendary Ronaldo Nazario, watching from the stands, must’ve been squirming. This has been a recurring theme at successive World Cups, unthinkable for the country of Pele, Garrincha, Careca, Romario, Ronaldo and Rivaldo. Even the calming influence of Carlo Ancelotti on the dugout wasn't enough to reverse this trend.
Another glaring miss for Brazil is the lack of a clear playing style and attacking rhythm. In modern football, central midfielders control the tempo of matches while overlapping or underlapping full backs provide additional attacking thrust.