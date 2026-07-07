From 5-time champions to a team running on fumes, the downfall of Brazil has been painful to watch

Brazil wooed Ancelotti for three years while the national team slumped to new lows under three different home-grown managers. By the Italian finally relented and said yes, only a year was left before the competition’s kick-off. Ancelotti would have been aware of the enormity of the task, which perhaps explain why he was given a deal to remain as manager all the way till the 2030 World Cup edition. But despite Ancelotti’s elite managerial pedigree, Brazil’s display makes it clear that rebuilding might be much tougher than he anticipated.