World Cup 2026 final: The ultimate team in Spain or Lionel Messi's Argentina, who will win?

The World Cup final is a story within a story, within a story, within a story. It contains multitudes.
Will one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Lionel Messi, at 39, playing his (almost certainly) last game for his country, get the better of his heir apparent, Lamine Yamal, just 19, playing his first World Cup final? Or will Yamal triumph?
What's At Stake?
Will it be victory for Argentina, who have shown, at this tournament, that they don’t know the meaning of losing, repeatedly winning with heart-stopping last-second heroics? Or will the Cup go to Spain, who are on a record run of 37 matches without being defeated in open play? Over this time, they’ve registered 28 wins and seven draws, with their one loss coming during a penalty shoot-out at the 2025 Nations League final to Portugal. More importantly, Spain have conceded just once at the World Cup en route to the final.