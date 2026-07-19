World Cup 2026 final: The ultimate team in Spain or Lionel Messi's Argentina, who will win?

In fact, there is not a single player on the Spanish team who is not supremely technically gifted, and who has not tirelessly offered space and passing options across the pitch. Fabian Ruiz has been brilliant alongside Rodri, but he’s hardly ever in the limelight. The same applies to Dani Olmo, who has been stellar in his attacking 10 role. But the least visible player in Spain, the consummate team player, is Mikel Oyarzabal. The quiet striker from the Basque country, who has played all his life in one club, Real Sociedad, and who has no agent, has been Spain’s goalscoring hero. With five goals so far, he is Spain’s top scorer, and among the top across teams in the tournament.