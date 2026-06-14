FIFA World Cup 2026: In a tense tournament divided by politics, how will Asian and African teams perform?

War is not just an analogy this time. One of the host nations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (WC), the US, is actively at war with one of the competing teams, Iran—a first in tournament history. The US has tried to apply every bit of diplomatic pressure to make life difficult for Iran at the World Cup. Iran had to shift their training base from the US to Tijuana, Mexico and players were given visas only 10 days before their opening match. Some of the support staff have been denied entry, while the visa restrictions mean they have to enter and exit US, where they play all their three group matches, on the same day of the match. While their first two matches are in Los Angeles, the final group game is in Seattle, over 2,000km away from where they are camping.