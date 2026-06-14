FIFA World Cup 2026: In a tense tournament divided by politics, how will Asian and African teams perform?

In his 1945 essay, The Sporting Spirit, George Orwell wrote: “Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness...in other words it is war minus the shooting.” While Orwell’s musings were about sport’s value in a post-World War II Europe, his words strike a nerve 80 years later as we head into the football World Cup.
In his 1945 essay, The Sporting Spirit, George Orwell wrote: “Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness...in other words it is war minus the shooting.” While Orwell’s musings were about sport’s value in a post-World War II Europe, his words strike a nerve 80 years later as we head into the football World Cup.
War is not just an analogy this time. One of the host nations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (WC), the US, is actively at war with one of the competing teams, Iran—a first in tournament history. The US has tried to apply every bit of diplomatic pressure to make life difficult for Iran at the World Cup. Iran had to shift their training base from the US to Tijuana, Mexico and players were given visas only 10 days before their opening match. Some of the support staff have been denied entry, while the visa restrictions mean they have to enter and exit US, where they play all their three group matches, on the same day of the match. While their first two matches are in Los Angeles, the final group game is in Seattle, over 2,000km away from where they are camping.
War is not just an analogy this time. One of the host nations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (WC), the US, is actively at war with one of the competing teams, Iran—a first in tournament history. The US has tried to apply every bit of diplomatic pressure to make life difficult for Iran at the World Cup. Iran had to shift their training base from the US to Tijuana, Mexico and players were given visas only 10 days before their opening match. Some of the support staff have been denied entry, while the visa restrictions mean they have to enter and exit US, where they play all their three group matches, on the same day of the match. While their first two matches are in Los Angeles, the final group game is in Seattle, over 2,000km away from where they are camping.
“This represents the worst possible form of politically biased interference in sport,” the Iranian embassy in Ankara, Turkey posted.
Though the tournament is bigger than ever before, with 48 nations competing for the title rather than 32, it has never looked more divisive. And Asian and African teams, already considered outsiders in a tournament dominated by Europe and South America, are being made to feel unwelcome. Not just Iran, players, fans and support staff from other Asian and African countries have also faced issues while obtaining visas.
While the bias may have hampered their preparation, it might just sharpen their focus when they take the field. Nine teams from the African confederation, and 10 teams from Asia will compete at the World Cup. It will be the first appearance for Jordan, Uzbekistan and Cape Verde, which, with a population of just over 500,000, is the third-smallest nation to qualify for a football World Cup.
In the last 22 editions, the best performance by an Asian team was South Korea’s semi-final finish in 2002, when they co-hosted the event. Four years ago, Morocco defied expectations to become the first African nation to reach the final four. During that historic semi-final run, Morocco knocked out former champions Spain in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinal before narrowly losing to France. The Atlas Lions, ranked No.7 in the world, will be hoping to equal or even better that mark.
While captain Achraf Hakimi will be their pillar in defence, they have quality all across the pitch. Almost 90% of their players compete in top-flight European leagues and know how to deliver on the big stage. An exciting addition to the squad is Ayyoub Bouaddi, the 18-year-old midfielder who till recently captained the France Under-21 side.
Four years ago, it was Morocco’s defence and speed on the counter that had caught teams off guard. But head coach Walid Regragui, who masterminded that run, quit last year. His replacement, Mohamed Ouabhi, hasn’t had enough time with the senior team. The North African nation, which will co-host the next edition of the World Cup, has been drawn in Group C along with Brazil, Scotland and Haiti and is expected to sail through to the next round.
Though Morocco had a flawless qualifying campaign, winning eight out of eight matches, they are not the undisputed champions of Africa. They lost the 2025 African Cup of Nations final 0-1 to Senegal, but were handed the title because Senegal players walked off the pitch for a while in protest of a contentious penalty deep into the game.
Even as they wait on the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision on it, Senegal will be keen to prove their mettle on the world stage. On their tournament debut in 2002, the Taranga Lions stunned the world as they made the last eight. They now have a squad brimming with talent, while captain Idrissa Gueye will marshal the midfield, former Liverpool star Sadio Mané will attack from the flanks. Nicolas Jackson, who scored 11 goals for Bayern Munich this season, is set to step in as the pure centre-forward and finally make a mark in the national jersey.
Senegal will also be banking on their defence, which leaked only three goals in the 10 qualifying matches, to stand strong in what is set to be a long, physically demanding tournament. The African side will also have to contend with a slightly tougher group, as they have been drawn with France, Norway and Iraq.
The top Asian team, Japan, comes into the tournament on the back of a breakthrough. During their tour to the UK in March, they became the first Asian side to beat England as Kaoru Mitoma scored the winner at Wembley in a friendly.
However, the Brighton forward, as well as Takumi Minamino have been forced out with injury. In their absence, Ayase Ueda, who has done well at Dutch side Feyenoord, Celtic’s Daizen Maeda and winger Takefusa Kubo, often dubbed the “Japanese Messi” who went to train at Barcelona at the age of 10, may provide attacking options. A hard-working side, Japan has competed in seven World Cups so far and reached the round of 16 thrice, but never won a knockout match.
South Korea were the first Asian team to make a World Cup semis, but they arrive at the 2026 World Cup unsure and unsettled. The ageing side (average age is 28) is managed by Hong Myung-bo. Korea have shifted between a high-pressing game and packing the defence. They have some standout performers in PSG’s Lee Kang-in and defender Kim Min-jae, but their over-reliance on former Tottenham star Son Heung-min could be their undoing.
More in the news for the diplomatic wrangle, Iran are not in North America to make up the numbers. They are the second-highest ranked team in Asia, at No.20, and were one of the first teams to qualify for the World Cup. They are drawn in Group G, along with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt.
While not many in the squad have played in the top 5 European league, Iranians could use their height to great effect in set pieces. All eyes will be on talismanic skipper Mehdi Taremi, who has played for teams like Porto and Inter Milan. He will receive help up front from Dennis Dargahi, German-born forward who received his Iranian citizenship just in time for the World Cup.
However, the team’s preparation has been far from ideal. Their national football league has been suspended since the attacks began in late February and their run-up to the tournament was consumed by logistical snags. Not sporting, not fair. But the Iranian players have to play the hand they are dealt with as they bid to make the knockouts for the first time.
Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.