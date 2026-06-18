All in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026

The first round of Fifa World Cup matches concluded on Thursday morning with Colombia defeating Uzbekistan 3-1. Despite some upsets (Aussies stunning star-studded Turks) and pleasant surprises (goalie Vozinha’s heroics winning Cape Verde a point against the mighty Spain), all the usual suspects won, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé kicking off the Golden Boot race in earnest.
When Messi scored his hat-trick against Algeria in Kansas City, former World Cup winner the French great Zinedine Zidane was watching as his goalkeeper son Luca Zidane, representing Alergia, suffered. This was yet another example that football, sometimes, does run in the family.
Talking of footballing families, over the years several siblings have played the beautiful game both at national and club levels. At the World Cup, seven set of siblings are in action. Had Arsenal’s Juriën Timber not pulled out due to injury, he would have joined his twin Quinten in the Netherlands squad pushing the siblings-in-action numbers higher. However, not all brothers play for the same team. Four set of siblings play for different team while the other three are in the same side.
Guéla and Désiré Doué: Double UEFA Champions League winner with PSG, Désiré Doué is the younger and more famous of the Doué brothers. Naturally, he plays for a French national team brimming with talent and stars. His elder brother, Guéla, who also made his World Cup debut this year, would have struggled to get into the current Les Blues, and accepted the invitation when Ivory Coast came calling. Their father is from Ivory Coast while their mother is French. If all goes as per script, the brothers, who were both starters for their respective teams, could face off in the knockout stages.
Niko and Inaki Williams: While Niko is the star alongside fellow youngster Lamine Yamal in the Spanish team, his elder brother Inaki is a forward and a natural born leader, who captains the La Liga Basque side Athletic Bilbao. With a Spain team in which even Dani Olmo of Barcelona is not a guaranteed starter and Arsenal’s Premier League winner David Raya is only the second choice goalie, Inaki would have never made the squad. So when Ghana called, Inaki answered.