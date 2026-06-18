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All in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Shrenik Avlani
3 min read18 Jun 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Guéla Doué of Ivory Coast and Désiré Doué of France at the world Cup.
Guéla Doué of Ivory Coast and Désiré Doué of France at the world Cup.
Summary

The ongoing FIFA World Cup is unique in that there are seven brothers participating in the tournament, some of them in opposing teams. Here's the story of stars like Guéla and Désiré Doué, Niko and Inaki Williams and Brian Brobbey and Derrick Luckassen

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The first round of Fifa World Cup matches concluded on Thursday morning with Colombia defeating Uzbekistan 3-1. Despite some upsets (Aussies stunning star-studded Turks) and pleasant surprises (goalie Vozinha’s heroics winning Cape Verde a point against the mighty Spain), all the usual suspects won, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé kicking off the Golden Boot race in earnest.

The first round of Fifa World Cup matches concluded on Thursday morning with Colombia defeating Uzbekistan 3-1. Despite some upsets (Aussies stunning star-studded Turks) and pleasant surprises (goalie Vozinha’s heroics winning Cape Verde a point against the mighty Spain), all the usual suspects won, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé kicking off the Golden Boot race in earnest.

When Messi scored his hat-trick against Algeria in Kansas City, former World Cup winner the French great Zinedine Zidane was watching as his goalkeeper son Luca Zidane, representing Alergia, suffered. This was yet another example that football, sometimes, does run in the family.

When Messi scored his hat-trick against Algeria in Kansas City, former World Cup winner the French great Zinedine Zidane was watching as his goalkeeper son Luca Zidane, representing Alergia, suffered. This was yet another example that football, sometimes, does run in the family.

Talking of footballing families, over the years several siblings have played the beautiful game both at national and club levels. At the World Cup, seven set of siblings are in action. Had Arsenal’s Juriën Timber not pulled out due to injury, he would have joined his twin Quinten in the Netherlands squad pushing the siblings-in-action numbers higher. However, not all brothers play for the same team. Four set of siblings play for different team while the other three are in the same side.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: How hydration breaks are watering down the football

Guéla and Désiré Doué: Double UEFA Champions League winner with PSG, Désiré Doué is the younger and more famous of the Doué brothers. Naturally, he plays for a French national team brimming with talent and stars. His elder brother, Guéla, who also made his World Cup debut this year, would have struggled to get into the current Les Blues, and accepted the invitation when Ivory Coast came calling. Their father is from Ivory Coast while their mother is French. If all goes as per script, the brothers, who were both starters for their respective teams, could face off in the knockout stages.

Nico Williams is one of the young stars of the Spain team.

Niko and Inaki Williams: While Niko is the star alongside fellow youngster Lamine Yamal in the Spanish team, his elder brother Inaki is a forward and a natural born leader, who captains the La Liga Basque side Athletic Bilbao. With a Spain team in which even Dani Olmo of Barcelona is not a guaranteed starter and Arsenal’s Premier League winner David Raya is only the second choice goalie, Inaki would have never made the squad. So when Ghana called, Inaki answered.

John and Harry Souttar: Born to a Scottish father and Australian mother in Aberdeen, Scotland, the Souttar brothers represented Scotland’s youth teams till 2019. Then Harry, a centre back by trade, switched allegiance to Australia, and as their captain, helped defeat Turkey in their World Cup opener. His elder brother John, also a defender, plays for the Scottish club Rangers and was on the bench for Scotland’s opening victory against Haiti.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: A divided World Cup tests Asian and African teams

Brian Brobbey and Derrick Luckassen: Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey wears the number 9 jersey for the Netherlands and came off the bench in his side’s two goal draw with Japan in the opening game. His half-brother (through their mother) is the Netherlands-born defender Luckassen, who plays club football in Cypriot and joined up with Ghana just three months before the World Cup.

Laros Duarte and Deroy Duarte of Cape Verde.

Laros and Deroy Duarte: Laros and Deroy Duarte, both midfielders, are another set of talented Dutch-born footballing siblings. While Laros, the elder brother, started Cape Verde’s opening game against Spain, Deroy came on as a second half substitute. It was a momentous occasion for them as Cape Verde went on to make history by holding the mighty Spaniards to a goalless draw.

Leandro and Juninho Bacuna: Curaçao is one of four nations making a World Cup debut this year, and the squad has many Dutch-born players, including the captain Leandro Bacuna, a midfielder. He made his World Cup debut in the 7-1 loss to Germany, alongside his brother Juninho, who was also in the midfield.

Lucas and Theo Hernández: Lucas Hernández plays as left back, a very attacking one at that, for Paris-Saint Germain and has won the World Cup in 2018 with France. His younger brother Theo, also a left back, wasn’t part of the squad that year but has traveled with the team this time. While Lucas started France’s 3-1 win over Senegal in the opener, Theo was on the bench.

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Meet the Author

Shrenik Avlani

Shrenik Avlani is an independent writer and editor on a long-term break from full-time work since 20Read more

12. His first experience in a newsroom was in 2000. He headed the newsdesk for three editions of the Hindustan Times before taking a break, which is still ongoing. Since then, he has moved from editing to writing. He writes on lifestyle, fitness, leadership, travel, Olympic sports and women’s football.<br><br>He mainly writes about lived experiences and the time spent with a leader, intimate knowledge of places he has travelled to, and minute details of a new workout or a new race. He is passionate about Olympic sports and women’s football in particular. He has covered three Olympics and has trained with India’s top athletes. His travel pieces are detailed as he spends a fair bit of time getting to know a place. He has visited 70 countries, most of them more than once.<br><br>Avlani completed his MA in English from Hyderabad Central University and MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University. He has co-written a book on fitness, “The Shivfit Way: A Comprehensive Functional Fitness Programme”. He kills time sleeping, travelling, lecturing, drinking, playing sports and figuring out how to pay his outstanding credit card bill in full on time. Sometimes, he writes.

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HomeLoungeIdeasAll in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026

All in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Shrenik Avlani
3 min read18 Jun 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Guéla Doué of Ivory Coast and Désiré Doué of France at the world Cup.
Guéla Doué of Ivory Coast and Désiré Doué of France at the world Cup.
Summary

The ongoing FIFA World Cup is unique in that there are seven brothers participating in the tournament, some of them in opposing teams. Here's the story of stars like Guéla and Désiré Doué, Niko and Inaki Williams and Brian Brobbey and Derrick Luckassen

Gift this article

The first round of Fifa World Cup matches concluded on Thursday morning with Colombia defeating Uzbekistan 3-1. Despite some upsets (Aussies stunning star-studded Turks) and pleasant surprises (goalie Vozinha’s heroics winning Cape Verde a point against the mighty Spain), all the usual suspects won, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé kicking off the Golden Boot race in earnest.

The first round of Fifa World Cup matches concluded on Thursday morning with Colombia defeating Uzbekistan 3-1. Despite some upsets (Aussies stunning star-studded Turks) and pleasant surprises (goalie Vozinha’s heroics winning Cape Verde a point against the mighty Spain), all the usual suspects won, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé kicking off the Golden Boot race in earnest.

When Messi scored his hat-trick against Algeria in Kansas City, former World Cup winner the French great Zinedine Zidane was watching as his goalkeeper son Luca Zidane, representing Alergia, suffered. This was yet another example that football, sometimes, does run in the family.

When Messi scored his hat-trick against Algeria in Kansas City, former World Cup winner the French great Zinedine Zidane was watching as his goalkeeper son Luca Zidane, representing Alergia, suffered. This was yet another example that football, sometimes, does run in the family.

Talking of footballing families, over the years several siblings have played the beautiful game both at national and club levels. At the World Cup, seven set of siblings are in action. Had Arsenal’s Juriën Timber not pulled out due to injury, he would have joined his twin Quinten in the Netherlands squad pushing the siblings-in-action numbers higher. However, not all brothers play for the same team. Four set of siblings play for different team while the other three are in the same side.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: How hydration breaks are watering down the football

Guéla and Désiré Doué: Double UEFA Champions League winner with PSG, Désiré Doué is the younger and more famous of the Doué brothers. Naturally, he plays for a French national team brimming with talent and stars. His elder brother, Guéla, who also made his World Cup debut this year, would have struggled to get into the current Les Blues, and accepted the invitation when Ivory Coast came calling. Their father is from Ivory Coast while their mother is French. If all goes as per script, the brothers, who were both starters for their respective teams, could face off in the knockout stages.

Nico Williams is one of the young stars of the Spain team.

Niko and Inaki Williams: While Niko is the star alongside fellow youngster Lamine Yamal in the Spanish team, his elder brother Inaki is a forward and a natural born leader, who captains the La Liga Basque side Athletic Bilbao. With a Spain team in which even Dani Olmo of Barcelona is not a guaranteed starter and Arsenal’s Premier League winner David Raya is only the second choice goalie, Inaki would have never made the squad. So when Ghana called, Inaki answered.

John and Harry Souttar: Born to a Scottish father and Australian mother in Aberdeen, Scotland, the Souttar brothers represented Scotland’s youth teams till 2019. Then Harry, a centre back by trade, switched allegiance to Australia, and as their captain, helped defeat Turkey in their World Cup opener. His elder brother John, also a defender, plays for the Scottish club Rangers and was on the bench for Scotland’s opening victory against Haiti.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: A divided World Cup tests Asian and African teams

Brian Brobbey and Derrick Luckassen: Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey wears the number 9 jersey for the Netherlands and came off the bench in his side’s two goal draw with Japan in the opening game. His half-brother (through their mother) is the Netherlands-born defender Luckassen, who plays club football in Cypriot and joined up with Ghana just three months before the World Cup.

Laros Duarte and Deroy Duarte of Cape Verde.

Laros and Deroy Duarte: Laros and Deroy Duarte, both midfielders, are another set of talented Dutch-born footballing siblings. While Laros, the elder brother, started Cape Verde’s opening game against Spain, Deroy came on as a second half substitute. It was a momentous occasion for them as Cape Verde went on to make history by holding the mighty Spaniards to a goalless draw.

Leandro and Juninho Bacuna: Curaçao is one of four nations making a World Cup debut this year, and the squad has many Dutch-born players, including the captain Leandro Bacuna, a midfielder. He made his World Cup debut in the 7-1 loss to Germany, alongside his brother Juninho, who was also in the midfield.

Lucas and Theo Hernández: Lucas Hernández plays as left back, a very attacking one at that, for Paris-Saint Germain and has won the World Cup in 2018 with France. His younger brother Theo, also a left back, wasn’t part of the squad that year but has traveled with the team this time. While Lucas started France’s 3-1 win over Senegal in the opener, Theo was on the bench.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shrenik Avlani

Shrenik Avlani is an independent writer and editor on a long-term break from full-time work since 20Read more

12. His first experience in a newsroom was in 2000. He headed the newsdesk for three editions of the Hindustan Times before taking a break, which is still ongoing. Since then, he has moved from editing to writing. He writes on lifestyle, fitness, leadership, travel, Olympic sports and women’s football.<br><br>He mainly writes about lived experiences and the time spent with a leader, intimate knowledge of places he has travelled to, and minute details of a new workout or a new race. He is passionate about Olympic sports and women’s football in particular. He has covered three Olympics and has trained with India’s top athletes. His travel pieces are detailed as he spends a fair bit of time getting to know a place. He has visited 70 countries, most of them more than once.<br><br>Avlani completed his MA in English from Hyderabad Central University and MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University. He has co-written a book on fitness, “The Shivfit Way: A Comprehensive Functional Fitness Programme”. He kills time sleeping, travelling, lecturing, drinking, playing sports and figuring out how to pay his outstanding credit card bill in full on time. Sometimes, he writes.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeIdeasAll in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026
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