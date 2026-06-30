FIFA World Cup 2026: A tournament of historic firsts, from Messi's hattrick to Egypt's progress

Julio Enciso is not the tallest of players, he stands at 5’8. On Monday, he rose to the occasion, nailing an accurate header that gave Manuel Neuer no chance, to help Paraguay score their first regulation time goal in knockouts at the FIFA World Cup.
It was the first decisive cut as Paraguay went on to beat Germany on penalties and register one of the biggest upsets at the World Cup.
Prior to this edition, Paraguay had reached the knockouts four times. But never had they ever scored a goal outside of the group phase, despite reaching the quarter-final in 2010, when they beat Japan 5-3 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate at the end of extra time.
Paraguay’s breakthrough is amongst the weighty list of firsts achieved at the 2026 World Cup, which is underway in North America.