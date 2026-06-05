Fifa World Cup 2026 preview: The world's biggest sporting competition gets underway under the shadow of vileness

There are three hosts for this edition, but Canada and Mexico have just a handful of matches, dropping entirely off the radar by the time it reaches the quarterfinal stage. That leaves us with the spectre of host-country-in-chief US imposing travel bans on fans of certain participating nations and throwing at others a visa process so painful and expensive that you have to be less fan and more a fanatic to still go through with it. Stadium shuttle bus rides and train rides are priced like they are transatlantic flights. There may be the dreaded agents of ICE as venue security, and Iran is a pariah nation that must play their matches in the US, but leave the country immediately afterwards to find their refuge in Mexico (that is, if Iran decide to play at all under these terrible conditions).