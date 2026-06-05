Fifa World Cup 2026 preview: The world's biggest sporting competition gets underway under the shadow of vileness

The ball turns, the world turns,” wrote the inimitable Eduardo Galeano, in Football in Sun and Shadow (1995), the book one must turn to when World Cups come around.
The ball turns, the world turns,” wrote the inimitable Eduardo Galeano, in Football in Sun and Shadow (1995), the book one must turn to when World Cups come around.
As the 2026 version of humanity’s greatest sporting spectacle looms closer, it seems that the world and the ball are turning in opposite directions. Call this the cup of chaos, but when has it ever happened that the football World Cup has actively tried to make itself a hellish experience for those who want to witness it?
As the 2026 version of humanity’s greatest sporting spectacle looms closer, it seems that the world and the ball are turning in opposite directions. Call this the cup of chaos, but when has it ever happened that the football World Cup has actively tried to make itself a hellish experience for those who want to witness it?
There are three hosts for this edition, but Canada and Mexico have just a handful of matches, dropping entirely off the radar by the time it reaches the quarterfinal stage. That leaves us with the spectre of host-country-in-chief US imposing travel bans on fans of certain participating nations and throwing at others a visa process so painful and expensive that you have to be less fan and more a fanatic to still go through with it. Stadium shuttle bus rides and train rides are priced like they are transatlantic flights. There may be the dreaded agents of ICE as venue security, and Iran is a pariah nation that must play their matches in the US, but leave the country immediately afterwards to find their refuge in Mexico (that is, if Iran decide to play at all under these terrible conditions).
This is football in the shadow. Will there be sunshine on the pitch? If history is proof, then nothing can stop the joy that emanates from the “beautiful game”—conflict, war, politics, hatred, poverty, discrimination, current or historical injustices—it is all either forgotten or sublimated into the game once the referee blows the starting whistle. In this perhaps lies both the triumph and the tragedy of football.
THE CONTENDERS
For all the negativity and vileness that has characterised the lead up to the World Cup, once the ball gets rolling, there will be some fantastic football. France alone can ensure that. Like the great Brazilian teams of the 1960s and 1970s, French football is seemingly on an endless run of “golden generations”. The French have clearly cracked the code of youth development, and so from the fabled halls of Clairefontaine come a ceaseless flow of great footballers, and their national team—winners in 2018, finalists in 2022, to talk about just the past two editions—seems to get better and better. Belgian defender Thomas Meunier said at a press conference that France has enough talent to field three teams capable of winning the World Cup. To look at the team that will actually take the field is to be dazzled.
Led by Kylian Mbappe, widely considered the best forward of this generation, with the Ballon D’or holder Ousmane Dembélé (in electrifying form for PSG) and the dribbling magician Michael Olise (spectacular season for Bayern Munich) on two sides of him, there is no team that can boast a more formidable front three. All three are purveyors of Joga Bonito—in the extremely commercialised and ruthlessly competitive world of modern football, this feels more desirable than ever before—three artists with lightning feet and unfettered imaginations who can breathe soul into the game.
Put Rayan Cherki in the mix—who brings infectious joy and audacity to the field reminiscent of prime Ronaldinho—and Aurélien Tchouaméni as the midfield Marshall (with cameos from the ever-smiling and everlasting N’Golo Kanté); throw in William Saliba, arguably the finest centre back in the world right now, and pair him with the intimidating and experienced Ibrahima Konate or Dayot Upamecano, and it’s hard to imagine France not reaching at least the final, yet again. It also helps that so many of the players in this team have gone through back-to-back seasons with PSG where the club has won pretty much everything, including two straight Champions League trophies. Here are players who know how to win, win big, and keep winning.
There are two teams, not just one, who are bursting at the seams with similar levels of talent. Spain is the more obvious of the two, if for nothing else but the phenomenon that is Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old wunderkind is the most exciting player in the world right now, capable of such outrageous skills and such visionary passing that time seems to stand still when he has the ball at his feet.
With the imperious Rodri controlling the midfield, Nico Williams making lightning runs down the flanks, Pedri threading balls through a fine needle, and Martin Zubimendi finding a new lease of life at Arsenal as the epitome of efficiency and industry, and the happy problem of having two of the world’s best goalkeepers on current form (David Raya and Unai Simon) in the squad, the reigning European champions have every reason to believe that they will run deep into the tournament. There are some problems though—Yamal and Rodri are both still searching for peak form after injury layoffs, Pedri has a creaky hamstring, there are no top strikers in the squad, and the defence lacks in experience.
None of those are issues for Portugal, who will travel to the US with arguably the best midfield in the game. Bruno Fernandes notched up 21 assists in the 2025-26 Premier League season for Manchester United, bettering the record for most assists in a season held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne, and was voted the league’s player of the season. He will have the twin engines of the all-conquering PSG squad in Vitinha and Joao Neves, and Manchester City legend Bernardo Silva alongside. These four men can break apart any team, any strategy, and any style of play, and they will be ably supported by a star-studded defence that includes Nuno Mendes, João Cancelo and Ruben Dias.
Portugal though has one, almost farcical problem that can bring the team down—it’s their blind allegiance to Cristiano Ronaldo, who, at 41, has lost all his speed and most of his touch. Portugal can put an unknown player—their U23 forward say—in that position and do better. If Portugal coach Roberto Martinez can find it in himself to choose pragmatism over nostalgia, they may be unbeatable.
If Portugal has a Ronaldo problem, Argentina has a Lionel Messi problem, though in a different way. The man capped an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime, trophy-laden career in 2022 by winning the World Cup for Argentina in Maradonesque fashion. Four years have passed since and Messi is probably in the last year of his dazzling career. He has slowed a lot and is half the player he was at his implausibly long peak, yet he remains Argentina’s main weapon in midfield. In fact, almost the entire lot of players who won the last World Cup will take the field again at this one. Can this ageing squad handle the longest World Cup ever, that too in hot and humid conditions?
England and The Netherlands too have teams with great talent, but not so much Brazil, who can only boast of three players on top of the world right now, centre backs Gabriel and Marquinhos and Raphinha in attack. But football plays such an important role in Brazil’s society and culture, and the game is so ingrained, plus they play so much of it, that no Brazil team can ever be written off in any football competition. It’s been almost 25 years since the record five-time champions last won the World Cup. Maybe it’s their time.
ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN
The likelihood that one of the seven teams mentioned above will win the World Cup is high.
“The greatest stars of world football came to the Cup overwhelmed by the weight fame and responsibility, and exhausted from the ferocious pace demanded by the clubs for whom they play,” Galeano wrote in his book about the 2002 World Cup, but he could well have been talking about 2026. Football has become even more exhausting, a seemingly endless stream of matches, than it was in 2002, and top footballers are playing more matches than ever. PSG players, for example, may come into the World Cup with a psychological boost, but they will be physically stretched to the limit.
The World Cup will have more teams and more matches than ever before, which increases the chances of unpredictable results. Because of the expansion from 32 to 48 teams, just the first round of matches will feature 72 games in 16 days divided among 12 groups. At the end of that, only 16 teams will be eliminated. The top 2 in each group will move on to the next round, as will the eight best third-placed teams.
There are no World Cups without major “upsets”, big teams thrown out by unfancied ones. In 2018, defending champions Germany exited in the first round after defeats to Mexico and South Korea; Spain were reigning World and European champions in 2014 but were eliminated after just two games; France were World and European champions coming into the 2002 World Cup and finished last in their group without scoring a single goal, losing even to debutants Senegal. Unfancied Morocco took out Spain and Portugal in 2022 to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semis, even as Belgium’s “golden generation” limped off at the group stage with no wins.
Any team at this World Cup—well maybe not Cape Verde or Curaçao, two of the smallest nations ever to qualify for the Cup, or New Zealand, the lowest ranked team at this year’s tournament—can pull off a victory against a major side. Think of Norway, a team that will be at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, but boasts of Martin Ødegaard, Erling Haaland, Oscar Bobb and Alexander Sorloth in their line-up. It’s easy to imagine that this team can hold any of the footballing giants at ransom on a good day. They arrive on the back of a perfect qualifying record, eight wins in eight matches. Morocco too have a flawless qualifying record. In March, Japan notched up their first victory over England, that too at Wembley, with a 1-0 win in a friendly.
In the end, to the true fan of the game, it won’t matter which teams progress through the tournament, as long as they offer good football, a few days in which to forget everything else and revel in the pure joy and beauty only football can bring.
Rudraneil Sengupta is the author of The Beast Within, a detective novel set in Delhi.