FIFA World Cup 2026: Tonight's France vs Spain semifinal is an encounter that will redefine football

Except in World Cup 2026, France has transformed into the team that the neutrals love and the opponents fear. The Brazil of the 21st century, if you please, with a range of outstanding individual talent that operates with beautiful coordination. Didier Deschamps, manager for 14 years, is set to step down after this tournament. In his last hurrah, he is showing the world what could have been. There’s no saying which France we will see after Deschamps is gone. No saying which stereotype his successor will opt for. The world will watch eagerly.