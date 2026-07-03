FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany, Japan, Netherlands exits prove that academies don't really incubate football genius

Kylian Mbappe’s father was a football coach and his mother, also his agent, was a handball player. Ousmane Dembele began football at 13. Michael Olise grew up in England. Desire Doue comes from an uncelebrated academy in Rennes. Bradley Barcola comes from a small town in Lyon. N’golo Kante, perhaps the finest defensive midfielder of his generation, was rejected by several clubs who thought he was too small in size. These talents have come up on their own steam; what they do and how they play is all their own, along with their ability to spring surprises. Knitted together, it is a fearsome team impossible to read for the opponents.