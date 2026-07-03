FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany, Japan, Netherlands exits prove that academies don't really incubate football genius

The German Football Association initiated a ground-up reboot around 2003, creating the world’s best coaching and youth development system. The result: an assembly line of talented young players groomed in an attractive style. Germany reached the Euro ’08 final. At the 2010 World Cup (WC), they knocked out England 4-0 and Argentina 4-1. They won in 2014, dismantling Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final. German football had turned ‘Schön and Siegreich’. That marvellous assembly line was going to churn out lovable champions forever. But did it?