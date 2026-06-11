FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar help or hinder their countries?

If this were to be their final appearances at the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar would be keen to make the most of the show-piece event.
For over a decade the trio have been the headliners, successful in capturing the imagination of a generation of global fans with their consistency and quality. For six weeks from 11 June, they won’t be short on motivation, perhaps for different reasons, to make their final bow memorable. But the World Cup is hardly won on reputation, with multiple challenges confronting any team in pursuit of glory.
The 2026 edition would be no different and perhaps more demanding as it would be played in intense summer heat and with an added knockout game due to an enlarged 48-team edition.
Long, hot summer
Among them, Messi is certainly the best placed to help his national team mount a serious challenge. After all, from the moment he lifted the World Cup as Argentina captain in Qatar four years ago, the pressure to emulate Diego Maradona was no longer on his shoulders.
Comparisons with Maradona over technical and leadership qualities, allegations of not being Argentine enough, reserving his best for FC Barcelona and seemingly flunking under pressure in crunch international games, all evaporated overnight.
His aim would now be to do one better than Maradona, who had faltered in the final hurdle in the 1990 edition, while leading Argentina in their title defence.
Argentina have reposed faith in nearly the same set of players (17 of 26 retained) who helped them win in Qatar in 2022, with Messi tasked with being the instigator of attacks. His familiarity with American grounds due to his ongoing spell at Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami would undoubtedly help, as would the comfort of playing in a settled unit.
But at 39 and with muscle fatigue being a frequent disruptor of his fitness in the last 12 months, would he have the legs to make a difference? Particularly across five knockout games that they would need to win to retain the trophy?
He has been unable to train with the team, and missed out on the final two warm-up games. This could disrupt his and Argentina’s rhythm, but then again, the side is built around him, and that tactical clarity can go a long way, as was evident in 2022. With 43 goals and 28 assists in 49 matches of 2025, Messi’s contribution to Inter Miami’s last season was unmistakable, helping them win their maiden MLS Cup title. This year he has 12 goals and eight assists in 14 matches for the club, which is equally impressive. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will hope that this form translates to the World Cup.
Accommodating him in the starting XI due to his suspect fitness could disrupt the balance of the team, but Messi will undoubtedly start.
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez faces a similar predicament as fitness and tactics-related queries are relevant for 41-year-old Ronaldo too. Fresh off a maiden Saudi Pro League winning campaign for Al Nassr with 30 strikes and four assists in 36 appearances, Ronaldo remains the man in the spotlight.
Throughout his two-decade long career he has thrived under constant scrutiny of his rivalry with Messi, insisting it made him yearn for constant improvement, leading to a competition for goals, trophies and individual honours. Messi might have stolen a march in that race four years ago, but the 41-year-old would back himself to get even in the US.
Depending on how their respective teams perform on the group stage, the two could meet each other much before the final, either in the quarter-finals or in the round-of-16. Ronaldo has helped Portugal win three European titles (Euro 2016, Uefa Nations League 2019 and 2025). He probably believes that this is the perfect time to add a World Cup to that, though Portugal don’t have title-winning pedigree unlike Argentina and Brazil.