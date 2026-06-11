FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar help or hinder their countries?

He has been unable to train with the team, and missed out on the final two warm-up games. This could disrupt his and Argentina’s rhythm, but then again, the side is built around him, and that tactical clarity can go a long way, as was evident in 2022. With 43 goals and 28 assists in 49 matches of 2025, Messi’s contribution to Inter Miami’s last season was unmistakable, helping them win their maiden MLS Cup title. This year he has 12 goals and eight assists in 14 matches for the club, which is equally impressive. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will hope that this form translates to the World Cup.