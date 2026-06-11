FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar help or hinder their countries?

If this were to be their final appearances at the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar would be keen to make the most of the show-piece event.
If this were to be their final appearances at the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar would be keen to make the most of the show-piece event.
For over a decade the trio have been the headliners, successful in capturing the imagination of a generation of global fans with their consistency and quality. For six weeks from 11 June, they won’t be short on motivation, perhaps for different reasons, to make their final bow memorable. But the World Cup is hardly won on reputation, with multiple challenges confronting any team in pursuit of glory.
For over a decade the trio have been the headliners, successful in capturing the imagination of a generation of global fans with their consistency and quality. For six weeks from 11 June, they won’t be short on motivation, perhaps for different reasons, to make their final bow memorable. But the World Cup is hardly won on reputation, with multiple challenges confronting any team in pursuit of glory.
The 2026 edition would be no different and perhaps more demanding as it would be played in intense summer heat and with an added knockout game due to an enlarged 48-team edition.
Long, hot summer
Among them, Messi is certainly the best placed to help his national team mount a serious challenge. After all, from the moment he lifted the World Cup as Argentina captain in Qatar four years ago, the pressure to emulate Diego Maradona was no longer on his shoulders.
Comparisons with Maradona over technical and leadership qualities, allegations of not being Argentine enough, reserving his best for FC Barcelona and seemingly flunking under pressure in crunch international games, all evaporated overnight.
His aim would now be to do one better than Maradona, who had faltered in the final hurdle in the 1990 edition, while leading Argentina in their title defence.
Argentina have reposed faith in nearly the same set of players (17 of 26 retained) who helped them win in Qatar in 2022, with Messi tasked with being the instigator of attacks. His familiarity with American grounds due to his ongoing spell at Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami would undoubtedly help, as would the comfort of playing in a settled unit.
But at 39 and with muscle fatigue being a frequent disruptor of his fitness in the last 12 months, would he have the legs to make a difference? Particularly across five knockout games that they would need to win to retain the trophy?
He has been unable to train with the team, and missed out on the final two warm-up games. This could disrupt his and Argentina’s rhythm, but then again, the side is built around him, and that tactical clarity can go a long way, as was evident in 2022. With 43 goals and 28 assists in 49 matches of 2025, Messi’s contribution to Inter Miami’s last season was unmistakable, helping them win their maiden MLS Cup title. This year he has 12 goals and eight assists in 14 matches for the club, which is equally impressive. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will hope that this form translates to the World Cup.
Accommodating him in the starting XI due to his suspect fitness could disrupt the balance of the team, but Messi will undoubtedly start.
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez faces a similar predicament as fitness and tactics-related queries are relevant for 41-year-old Ronaldo too. Fresh off a maiden Saudi Pro League winning campaign for Al Nassr with 30 strikes and four assists in 36 appearances, Ronaldo remains the man in the spotlight.
Throughout his two-decade long career he has thrived under constant scrutiny of his rivalry with Messi, insisting it made him yearn for constant improvement, leading to a competition for goals, trophies and individual honours. Messi might have stolen a march in that race four years ago, but the 41-year-old would back himself to get even in the US.
Depending on how their respective teams perform on the group stage, the two could meet each other much before the final, either in the quarter-finals or in the round-of-16. Ronaldo has helped Portugal win three European titles (Euro 2016, Uefa Nations League 2019 and 2025). He probably believes that this is the perfect time to add a World Cup to that, though Portugal don’t have title-winning pedigree unlike Argentina and Brazil.
Portugal will hope Ronaldo contributes meaningfully as a starter. The problem is, the moment he gets benched, Ronaldo could throw a fit, and sabotage team dynamics. Former coach Fernando Santos learned this the hard way four years ago.
Mind over matter
More than talent and ability, Neymar’s battle is with mental strength, and his ability to handle the weight of expectations that comes with being the leader of the tournament’s most successful team. Brazil arrive at every World Cup as favourites—no matter what their actual form is—and that is normal since they’ve won five world titles.
That expectation has often been too overbearing for players of the modern era, making them unable to win since 2002. Brazilians have long viewed Neymar as the man who plays the game in the beautiful way it is meant to be played and the man who would deliver them the record-extending sixth title.
But a combination of injuries and hubris have stood in his way over the past three editions. This time too injury is his biggest enemy, which necessitated him to return to his boyhood club Santos from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in January 2025 for game time and recovery, with the World Cup in mind.
Since then, the 34-year-old has managed 17 goals and eight assists in 41 matches, but has been unable to drive Santos to the title. Many in Brazil believe he has not done enough for a return to the national team.
But amidst a clamour for his inclusion on social media and with a section of former players also jumping on the bandwagon, Neymar somehow made it to coach Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad, at the cost of Joao Pedro, who netted 20 times and helped set up nine goals in an impressive debut season for Chelsea.
A fresh injury on his right calf muscle that kept him out of Brazil’s warm-up matches has only increased the volume of debates on Neymar’s call-up. None, including Ancelotti, would doubt Neymar’s ability. But it’s doubtful that the playmaker will be a guaranteed starter.
Sayan Mukherjee is a sports journalist with an affinity towards football.