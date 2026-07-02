When age is just a number: How over-35s like Messi, Ronaldo and Luka Modric continue to succeed at the World Cup

Men in their mid-30s and older? Gen Z call them “unc”, a pejorative term for sure. However, the biggest stage in world football, talented Gen Z stars such as Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, or Ayyoub Bouaddi are being handed a footballing masterclass by the “unc” brigade, led by Lionel Messi, who at 39, remains the world’s best and biggest footballer.
He’s not alone. The World Cup has featured 72 players aged 35 and above, including Croatia’s Luka Modric (40) and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (41), both Ballon d’Or winners. By comparison, there were just 41 players in this age bracket in the last edition in Qatar, a mere seven in the 1990 tournament played in Italy, and only two players at the 1974 World Cup.
This big jump in the number older players still competing at the highest level isn’t accidental, but the direct result of advancements in playing conditions, sports medicine, recovery protocols and nutrition. “In the 80s and 90s, muddy, uneven fields ruined knees and ankles. Today’s uniform hybrid pitches minimize micro-slips and save joint health,” says Vaibhav Daga, head of sports science and rehabilitation at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
He adds a change in player lifestyle to this list as well. “In the 1990s, the English Premier League culture involved pre-match steaks and post-match alcohol. Today, players eat tailored, antioxidant-rich meals and strictly avoid alcohol to protect deep and REM sleep.”
The World Cup this year has also set a record for featuring the highest number of players aged 40 and above. Most of these are goalkeepers such as Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa (40), Cape Verde’s Vozinha (40), and Manuel Neuer (40) of Germany. However, there are a couple of strikers too and leading the line here is Portugal’s Ronaldo (41), who became the first player in the world to score a goal in six editions of the World Cup when he netted his brace against Uzbekistan. Then there is the former Manchester City legend Edin Džeko (40) of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
For so many players to remain competitive well beyond the so-called peak-footballing age, the key is the strides taken by sports medicine. “Past legends like Diego Maradona or Marco van Basten trained through agony and had primitive surgeries,” says Daga, who has worked with top international cricketers and Olympians. “Today, sports medicine has shifted from being reactive (treating injuries) to being proactive (preventing them).”