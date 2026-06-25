The diaspora World Cup: Modern football presents a persuasive argument for multicultural societies

The phrase “Football Unites the World” is embroidered on the armband of team captains at this summer’s Fifa World Cup. Before the football even kicked off, quite a few would have frowned at the irony of the phrase. After all, a top African referee from Somalia, after he landed in the United States of America, was denied entry by the host nation. Footballers were held back for hours for questioning at American airports. Canada denied visas to a couple of players. The Iranian football team, because of the war waged by the US, was forced to shift its base to Mexico. Fans from several participating nations, mostly from Africa, face President Trump’s travel bans.
The phrase “Football Unites the World” is embroidered on the armband of team captains at this summer’s Fifa World Cup. Before the football even kicked off, quite a few would have frowned at the irony of the phrase. After all, a top African referee from Somalia, after he landed in the United States of America, was denied entry by the host nation. Footballers were held back for hours for questioning at American airports. Canada denied visas to a couple of players. The Iranian football team, because of the war waged by the US, was forced to shift its base to Mexico. Fans from several participating nations, mostly from Africa, face President Trump’s travel bans.
Despite the polarised times we live in, once footballers took the field and the action kicked off, the multicultural and diverse nature of the sport has been on full display at each and every game.
Despite the polarised times we live in, once footballers took the field and the action kicked off, the multicultural and diverse nature of the sport has been on full display at each and every game.
In Philadelphia, the Manchester-born Zidane Iqbal, named after the French football legend Zinedine Zidane by his Pakistani father and Iraqi mother, turned out in the whites of Iraq on Monday against a French team whose creative heart is the London-born Michael Olise, who picked France over England for his international career.
A few hundred miles further east, at the New York New Jersey Stadium the superstar Erling Haaland, born in England’s Leeds, was scoring goals for Norway against Senegal’s Edouard Mendy, who is a French citizen by birth but plays football for Senegal. The tournament’s opening goal scored by Mexico’s Julian Quinones was already an apt statement of this diversity: Quinones is a Colombian by birth and gained Mexican citizenship by naturalisation in 2023.
Run a rule through any team sheet for this edition of the tournament, you will find that all of them overflowing with diversity: Granit Xhaka, the leader of the Swiss contingent, was born in Switzerland to immigrant parents from Kosovo. Japanese goalie Zion Suzuki, a standout performer in the group stages and being tracked by top European clubs, was born in the USA to a Japanese mother and Ghanaian father. Suzuki could have turned out for any of the three nations and chose to be the Blue Samurais’ protector-in-chief.
The towering Portuguese defender Renato Veiga’s father, Nelson, used to play for Cape Verde, the same nation that have won millions of hearts as they exceeded expectations by holding former champions Spain and Uruguay to gritty draws. In Cape Verde’s 26-member squad, 15 have a second nationality as they were born outside the West African island nation—including six in the Netherlands, four in Portugal, three in France and one each in the USA and Ireland. About one in four of the 1,248 players involved in this year’s World Cup was born outside the country they play for. In the previous edition in Qatar this was the case with 16.8% of the players. Some have quite correctly dubbed this year’s tournament as the “Diaspora World Cup”.
England is an excellent example of this. Taken together, it’s World Cup squad members could have chosen to play for 20 other national teams—a choice that Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Felix Nmecha, USA’s Folarin Balogun, Democratic Republic of Congo’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Austria’s Carney Chukwuemeka, Scotland’s Scott McTominay and Tyler Fletcher and many others have already exercised. On Tuesday, England played a goalless draw against Ghana, whose attacking talisman is the England-born Antoine Semenyo.
Spain is another nation overflowing with footballing talent, and so it comes as no surprise that several Spanish players have switched allegiances to represent the nation of their ethnicity. Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz were both born in Spain but are winning plaudits for Morrocco, while another is the Argentinian rising star Nico Paz, who was born in Tenerife. Basque-born Inaki Williams is playing for Ghana while his younger brother Nico is a star in the talented Spanish side.
Just like in the case of Spain and England, yet another former colonizing country, the Netherlands, has now become an incubator of talented footballers. All but one of Curacao’s 26-man World Cup squad were born in the Netherlands. The only one born in Curacao—who held Ecuador to a 2-2 draw prompting the Dutch royal family to visit the team’s locker room for post-game praise—is the former Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong. Curacao’s manager is also a Dutchman, the 78-year-old Dick Advocaat.
But the biggest exporter of footballers by far at the World Cup is France, another former colonial power. Apart from the 26 multicultural Frenchmen representing the Les Bleus, another 75 are playing for other nations including Algeria, Cape Verde, Senegal, Congo, Ghana, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Spain. Leading the list is Zinedine Zidane’s goalie son appearing for Algeria, and double Champions League winner Desiree Doue’s elder brother Guela Doue, who is playing for the Ivory Coast. In fact, France’s first opponents in the group stages, Senegal, had 10 Frenchmen in the squad.
Fifa does have strict rules about footballers appearing for different nations. Once a player appears for a nation in a senior competitive match, they cannot appear for any other national team. Those who represent a nation in age group competitions and in senior friendlies are allowed to switch following a formal application to Fifa. But this rule doesn’t extend to managers.
Of the 48 participating teams, 27 are led by foreign managers. Thomas Tuchel, a German, is in charge of England while Graham Potter, an Englishman, is leading the Swedes; Argentina’s Mauricio Pochettino is the man in the dugout for Team USA; co-hosts Canada have engaged the services from across the border in Jesse Marsch, a former USMNT player; Australian Graham Arnold is coaching the Iraqi team; Italian legend Carlo Ancelotti is the first non-Brazilian to manage the Selecao. This despite the fact that no foreign manager has ever won a World Cup.
So, while it is downright farcical for the fossil-fuel promoting, despot-sportswashing Fifa to call for global unity, it is also true that football’s modern avatar would not be possible without immigration and multi-ethnic and religious nations. No matter which country lifts the trophy in New York on 19 July, football is, indeed, uniting the world.