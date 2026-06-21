FIFA World Cup 2026: Fantastic goals, tactical brilliance and attacking football give the tournament liftoff

Lionel Messi’s hattrick vs Algeria

How is it even possible that Lionel Messi still plays like this? That he is still the most perceptive, the most canny, the most assured player in the world with the ball at his feet? How can he do it while barely moving on the pitch in a game that’s defined by running? That he scores a hattrick at the age of 38, while barely touching the ball through the match? It’s the stuff dreams are made of, and the first of Messi’s three goals in the match was like being in a time-machine—picking up on a long through ball, Messi turned on a dime, exploded for exactly three steps, took three touches, and unleashed a mortar shell of a shot into the far top corner.