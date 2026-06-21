FIFA World Cup 2026: Fantastic goals, tactical brilliance and attacking football give the tournament liftoff

If the first round of matches at the 2026 World Cup proved anything, it was this: the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams has not diluted the quality of play one bit. In fact, the world’s biggest sporting spectacle has become even better; football’s march across the globe has made the game the great leveller.
If the first round of matches at the 2026 World Cup proved anything, it was this: the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams has not diluted the quality of play one bit. In fact, the world’s biggest sporting spectacle has become even better; football’s march across the globe has made the game the great leveller.
In the 24 matches of the first round, we have seen it all—the miracle of Cape Verde keeping the Spanish at bay like a modern day Battle of Thermopylae, the undimmed magic of Lionel Messi, the tactical masterclass of Japan against The Netherlands. There have been sensational saves, edge-of-the-seat defending, and most importantly, a deluge of goals.
In the 24 matches of the first round, we have seen it all—the miracle of Cape Verde keeping the Spanish at bay like a modern day Battle of Thermopylae, the undimmed magic of Lionel Messi, the tactical masterclass of Japan against The Netherlands. There have been sensational saves, edge-of-the-seat defending, and most importantly, a deluge of goals.
The 75 goals in the first round was scored at a goals-per-game ratio of 3.12, which is the highest rate for the opening set since 1958.
Here, in no particular order, are some of the best of those.
Kylian Mbappe’s brace against Senegal
France, inarguably the most talented and thrilling attacking side in the world right now, began the World Cup with a first half so lifeless that it must have been hard for anyone not in the stadium to tune in for the second half. Those who did were rewarded with 30 minutes of magic, and three fantastic goals. One was a finely-tempered chip over the keeper by Bradley Barcola while running at full tilt. It was a great goal by itself, but it paled in comparison to the other two.
The first goal of the game could only have been set up by the finest attacking player in football right now, Michael Olise, who spotted Kylian Mbappe making a run into the box and threaded a defence splitting ball of such vision that it can only be called art. A chess aficionado, Olise clearly sees patterns on the football pitch that no one else does (well, no one else except Lionel Messi). Mbappe duly turned it into the goal.
For his second, Mbappe received another great pass from Olise, found himself in space, accelerated in a blur, and buried a fierce shot from outside the box. These two goals brings Mbappe’s tally to 14 in 15 games across three World Cups, just one shy of Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazario, and a couple short of Germany’s Miroslav Klose and Messi, the joint top-scorers in World Cup history. There is no reason why both Messi and Mbappe should not surpass Klose, and be locked in their own battle for goal supremacy.
Lionel Messi’s hattrick vs Algeria
How is it even possible that Lionel Messi still plays like this? That he is still the most perceptive, the most canny, the most assured player in the world with the ball at his feet? How can he do it while barely moving on the pitch in a game that’s defined by running? That he scores a hattrick at the age of 38, while barely touching the ball through the match? It’s the stuff dreams are made of, and the first of Messi’s three goals in the match was like being in a time-machine—picking up on a long through ball, Messi turned on a dime, exploded for exactly three steps, took three touches, and unleashed a mortar shell of a shot into the far top corner.
Daniel Munoz, Colombia vs Uzbekistan
Colombia looks like a great team this year, full of flowing football and attacking flair, mixed with a gritty, never-say-die attitude. That’s how Luis Diaz has always played the game anyway, and his floated pass into the box from the middle of the field was sheer brilliance, but Daniel Munoz’s finish—running in from behind the defensive line unseen, meeting the ball with his side to the goal, poking it in with the top of an outstretched boot, was even better.
Ismael Saibari, Morocco vs Brazil
Like Colombia, Morocco has been a revelation of beautiful, attacking football, exemplified by Ismael Saibari’s fine, audacious lob, from outside the box, over an onrushing Alisson Becker. What made it even more special is the control and ice-cold temperament he needed to make that shot while running at full speed and being closed down by both of Brazil’s centre backs as well as the goalkeeper. May there be many more like this from him.
Rudraneil Sengupta is the author of The Beast Within, a detective novel set in Delhi.