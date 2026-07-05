Why are modern footballers overcomplicating the penalty kicks and missing the target?

For all the breathtaking goals being scripted at the World Cup, how is it that players are fluffing their lines when they have to take penalties?
Germany, who have never lost on penalties in the four previous instances where their games have gone to a shootout in a World Cup, missed three out of five to be dumped out by Paraguay in the round of 32.
A few hours later that night, Morocco and The Netherlands played a nerve-wracking game of who-can-miss-the-most-penalties in their round of 32 match, with two misses for each team, before Morocco’s goalkeeper Bono made a canny save to take the African team into the next round.
That’s ten penalties missed or saved in a single night of the World Cup—weird, and unprecedented.
Being able to score when a match goes to a shootout is an essential, fundamental skill for a team. So many World Cup classics have gone down this route. The final of the last edition in Qatar, which ended 3-3 for France and Argentina, and which many consider to be the greatest final of a World Cup, had to be decided on penalties. It gave Lionel Messi, arguably the finest player in the history of the game, the one trophy that was missing from his bursting cabinet.
Or the most memorable shootout heartbreak—Roberto Baggio, the Rose Bowl in California, Brazil and Italy tied on penalties. The “divine ponytail”, who had carried Italy to the final on the back of his five goals, skied his shot, handing Brazil the title.
The penalty shootout is (in)famously a nerve-wracking affair for players. Here, the usual goalkeeper-outfield player equation gets reversed—if the goalkeeper is not able to make a save, he’s hardly to blame, but if he does make one, he’s an instant hero. The burden of the shootout lies with the penalty taker—from 12 yards out, he must score, or he will be vilified. The hopes and fortunes of his team, his coach, and his nation is on his shoulders as the penalty taker walks up to the spot. Sports psychologists have also studied the high levels of stress players feel as they wait for their turn—unlike a normal penalty during a match, the shootout’s waiting-in-queue feels like lining up for the executioner’s bullet.
Coaches try various methods to try and gain some advantage in case of a shootout. One method that is a complete failure is introducing a new player in the dying stages of extra time with the exclusive purpose of taking a penalty. A fascinating Opta stat shows that 8 of the last 10 players to be subbed in after the 115th minute at Euros or World Cups missed their penalty in the shootout that followed.