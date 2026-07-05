Why are modern footballers overcomplicating the penalty kicks and missing the target?

The penalty shootout is (in)famously a nerve-wracking affair for players. Here, the usual goalkeeper-outfield player equation gets reversed—if the goalkeeper is not able to make a save, he’s hardly to blame, but if he does make one, he’s an instant hero. The burden of the shootout lies with the penalty taker—from 12 yards out, he must score, or he will be vilified. The hopes and fortunes of his team, his coach, and his nation is on his shoulders as the penalty taker walks up to the spot. Sports psychologists have also studied the high levels of stress players feel as they wait for their turn—unlike a normal penalty during a match, the shootout’s waiting-in-queue feels like lining up for the executioner’s bullet.