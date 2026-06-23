FIFA World Cup 2026: A red mist of player dismissals descends on the tournament as hard-edged gamesmanship takes over

As referee Ivan Barton stepped away from the monitor and walked back onto the pitch, the decibels dropped a notch for a brief moment to hear his verdict.
“After review, number 10 Paraguay covered his mouth,” Barton said on the microphone, his words echoing around the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. “Decision is red card.”
What followed was a mixture of booing and applause from the stands, while the Paraguayan team approached Barton in protest. It was a futile effort, and the Paraguay No.10 Miguel Almiron had no choice but to exit the game against Turkiye on 19 June.
In the process though, Almiron became the first player to be given his marching orders because of the new rule FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has introduced at this World Cup. The new law, published on the IFAB website, states that, “any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card.”
Almiron’s dismissal also added to the list of growing disciplinary issues at this World Cup.
A day later Belgian defender Nathan Ngoy was given a straight red in the match against Iran on 21 June, taking the tournament tally to eight. The World Cup of 2026 had now seen the same number of dismissals as the 2018 and 2022 (four each) editions put together.
The opening game of the 2026 edition itself had three straight red cards shown.