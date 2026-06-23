FIFA World Cup 2026: A red mist of player dismissals descends on the tournament as hard-edged gamesmanship takes over

As referee Ivan Barton stepped away from the monitor and walked back onto the pitch, the decibels dropped a notch for a brief moment to hear his verdict.
As referee Ivan Barton stepped away from the monitor and walked back onto the pitch, the decibels dropped a notch for a brief moment to hear his verdict.
“After review, number 10 Paraguay covered his mouth,” Barton said on the microphone, his words echoing around the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. “Decision is red card.”
“After review, number 10 Paraguay covered his mouth,” Barton said on the microphone, his words echoing around the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. “Decision is red card.”
What followed was a mixture of booing and applause from the stands, while the Paraguayan team approached Barton in protest. It was a futile effort, and the Paraguay No.10 Miguel Almiron had no choice but to exit the game against Turkiye on 19 June.
In the process though, Almiron became the first player to be given his marching orders because of the new rule FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has introduced at this World Cup. The new law, published on the IFAB website, states that, “any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card.”
Almiron’s dismissal also added to the list of growing disciplinary issues at this World Cup.
A day later Belgian defender Nathan Ngoy was given a straight red in the match against Iran on 21 June, taking the tournament tally to eight. The World Cup of 2026 had now seen the same number of dismissals as the 2018 and 2022 (four each) editions put together.
The opening game of the 2026 edition itself had three straight red cards shown.
South Africa was reduced to nine players in the match at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, before Mexico captain Cesar Montes was sent off in the 92nd minute. While Montes and Sphephelo Sithole were given red cards for denying clear goal-scoring opportunities, Themba Zwane was shown red after his arm caught the face of Roberto Alvarado during a tussle for the ball.
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic was also given a red card for a bad tackle as the last defender against Switzerland, similar to Ngoy.
Then came the match between co-hosts Canada and Qatar.
In the 33rd minute, Homan Ahmed was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. But early in the second half, with Qatar trailing and frustrations boiling over, Assim Madibo deliberately kicked Canada’s Ismael Kone.
The midfielder fell in a heap, holding up a left leg that had been grotesquely broken. The red card was a given, followed by the brawl after the incident, and immediately after the 6-0 win.
With the addition of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), red card-worthy infringements that could be difficult to spot by officials now have nowhere to hide. Almiron was the first to experience it. But will he be the last at this tournament?
With eight red cards in 52 matches, this World Cup is on course to becoming one of the most ill-mannered—especially since there are 104 matches this time, with 48 teams competing rather than the previous 32.
Still, there is a long way to go for it to eclipse the record of 28 red cards from Germany 2006. Four from that tally came from a single match, in the ill-tempered quarter-final between Portugal and the Netherlands.
That match, dubbed the Battle of Nuremberg, included a World Cup record of four red cards and 16 yellow cards—starting from the second minute of play—all dished out in a 90-minute game that ended 1-0 to Portugal.
The 2006 World Cup ended with one of the most infamous red cards ever given, when the standout player of the tournament Zinedine Zidane headbutted Marco Materrazzi as the French went on to lose to Italy on penalties in the final.
It was the second time Zidane had been sent off at a World Cup, making him only the second player to be given a red card at the competition (albeit in different editions, 1998 and 2006) along with Cameroon’s Rigobert Song (1994, 1998).
Interestingly, red and yellow cards were only introduced to the World Cups at the 1970 edition, which was also the first tournament to be broadcast in colour. Referees would previously send players off verbally. But there have been well-behaved World Cups too. For example, during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, not a single player received a red card.
In 2026, however, it has been a different story, even though the World Cup has returned to Mexico. The tournament is now bigger than ever, messier than before, and perhaps with a harder edge of gamesmanship.