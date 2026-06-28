FIFA World Cup 2026: With superstar performances, young players get set to sign big club contracts

What better stage to showcase find the best new talent in world football but the World Cup? A couple of great performances at football’s biggest stage can catapult lesser known or obscure players straight to stardom—just ask Cabo Verde’s Vozinha—and to contracts worth of millions of dollars from some of the most storied clubs in the game.
German giants Bayern Munich have already reached an agreement with fellow Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for Nathaniel Brown, the speedy, versatile 23-year-old left-back who shone in Germany’s first two games, and who has become Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s first-choice less than a year after his debut.
Though Vozinha may not be on the radar of the top clubs simply because of his age—at 40, no matter how fantastic his performances, he is close to the end of his journeyman career—here is a look at some players whose World Cup heroics can open the doors to joining the biggest clubs.
Yan Diomande, Ivory Coast
The lanky attacker with dreadlocks is the latest big-ticket player to emerge from the vast talent pool of Ivory Coast. A nightmare for opponents for his speed and dribbling skills, Diomande, joined RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last year at just 18, and immediately had a fantastic season, scoring 12 goals. He was man of the match in Ivory Coast’s first match, a win against Ecuador, and became the youngest Ivorian to score a goal for the national side in the second match against Curacao. Now Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay $100 million to lure him away.
Ayyoub Bouaddi, Morocco
The 18-year-old became an instant sensation after a brilliant performance in Morocco’s opening match against Brazil, where he completely dominated the midfield. The lanky teenager with a headful of curly hair controlled the game against the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro, and was equally good breaking up play as a defensive midfielder, and showing off silken dribbling and passing skills as he orchestrated attacks. No wonder that the rumour mill has everyone from Manchester City to Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly joining the race to sign him.
Crysenscio Summerville, The Netherlands
Summerville, 24, announced himself to the footballing world with a stunning performance against Japan in the Netherlands’ opening match at the World Cup, where he dribbled with a 100% success rate, curled in a fantastic goal with his left foot, and put in a dogged performance in defence against the swarming Japanese attackers. In the next game, he scored again, and set up an assist.
With speed, daring, skills and intelligence, Summerville has been a revelation for a powerful Dutch side with ambitions to win their first World Cup title. The West Ham fullback is now a target for PSG, Manchester United, and Arsenal.
Felix Nmecha, Germany
Germany has had a rollercoaster first round at the World Cup, hammering minnows Curacao, before grinding out a tough 2-1 win against Ivory Coast, and then going down by the same scoreline to Ecuador. If there’s one thing that was consistent through these three matches, it’s the untiring midfield work of Nmecha. The Borussia Dortmund player is a box-to-box man, with ball-carrying skills to match his passing prowess. He is the kind of player that will lift any midfield in the modern game, and Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle are all in pursuit.
Rayan, Brazil
The 19-year-old forward grew up inside the stadium of legendary Brazilian club Vasco Da Gama in Rio, joining the club’s futsal team at 7, and then the academy. Rayan’s father Valkmar is a club legend. Earlier this year, Rayan was signed by English Premier League club Bournemouth, but with the teenager performing impressively in Carlos Ancelotti’s World Cup squad, he may find himself at a much bigger club soon.