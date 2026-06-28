FIFA World Cup 2026: With superstar performances, young players get set to sign big club contracts

Germany has had a rollercoaster first round at the World Cup, hammering minnows Curacao, before grinding out a tough 2-1 win against Ivory Coast, and then going down by the same scoreline to Ecuador. If there’s one thing that was consistent through these three matches, it’s the untiring midfield work of Nmecha. The Borussia Dortmund player is a box-to-box man, with ball-carrying skills to match his passing prowess. He is the kind of player that will lift any midfield in the modern game, and Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle are all in pursuit.