World Cup magic gives way to familiarity as France, Spain, England, Argentina head into semifinals

England is doing it the hard way too, or perhaps, the quintessentially English way. A team of some of the best-known players in the world thanks to the supremacy of the English Premier League when it comes to international viewership, collectively as dull as the music at rave parties. England’s struggles with how to bring the best out of their star-studded teams is as old as their last World Cup title, and it seems to be following that path at this edition as well. There is an important, critical exception—Jude Bellingham. The 22-year-old moves on the field, whether for Real Madrid or for England, with the imperiousness of an ancient king, bending matches to his will, scoring goals even when England is on the backfoot. And so Bellingham, with two marvellous strikes, ensured that Norway, another small country and footballing lightweight, playing in their first World Cup quarterfinal, and dominating most of the game, will not get their fairytale ending either.