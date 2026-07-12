World Cup magic gives way to familiarity as France, Spain, England, Argentina head into semifinals

After 100 matches, 292 goals (the best rate of goalscoring since the 1970 World Cup), 537 saves, the miracle of Cape Verde, Japan’s captivating geometric beauty and far-too-early exit, the tears of Ronaldo, the heartbreak of Egypt, the daring of Morocco, Norway’s viking row and the golden mane of Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi’s mystical goalscoring voodoo, France’s otherworldly artistry, blatant rule-bending from Fifa, and politics and partying on the streets, the great juggernaut of the World Cup has been distilled down to the last four teams standing.