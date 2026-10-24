A citizen’s guide to public finance promises clarity but also leaves out much

Studying undergraduate economics came with its highs and lows. The exciting bits were studying side-by-side the impact of Adam Smith and Karl Marx on modern economic thought, with another professor trying to squeeze a complicated David Ricardo somewhere in between. Some of the other big names (such as John Maynard Keynes) figured in the micro- and macroeconomics papers. Even a formal study of the Indian economy was made interesting by linking theory with application: for example, how India’s planning system re-purposed the Harrod-Domar growth model as the basis for India’s first five-year plan (1951-56).
And then there was public finance, a full 100-mark paper, with classes scheduled right after the lunch recess; on a hot summer afternoon, these would inevitably turn into a snooze fest. Impenetrable concepts—made even more unfathomable by a potpourri of charts, graphs and formulae—aroused as much interest as the prospect of watching paint dry.
The foundational text on the subject (Public Finance in Theory and Practice) by leading economists (and married couple in real life) Richard A. Musgrave and Peggy B. Musgrave sadly received only fleeting attention. Little did we then realise that public finance could be a critical component for many of our future careers. The neglect had left a critical knowledge gap that needed mid-career replenishment.
If this was the state of economics students, imagine the fate of the uninitiated when they collide with the core concepts of public finance. This confrontation is unavoidable because public finance affects our lives in myriad ways. First, its principles influence the state’s policy choices on both revenue generation and expenditure strategy. Consequently, public finance influences each of our activities and choices—how we consume, work, entertain and play. But when general unfamiliarity crashes into this thick and variegated policy wall, WhatsApp forwards are born. Confusion and misconceptions then masquerade as facts, misinformation as home truths.
Help seems to be finally at hand. Fiscal Fables: A Citizen’s Guide to Public Finance, authored by Sarthak Pradhan and Pranay Kotasthane, two public policy professionals, attempts to demystify public finance for the unversed, the dilettantes and amateur economists. It rips apart the shroud of arcana and exoticism that has shielded this critical function of economic life from public scrutiny. The book uses relatable examples to drive home some of public finance’s basic concepts, including unravelling complex policy knots that rarely get discussed outside geeky policy environs.
A bulk of the text is reserved for the state’s oversized role in public finance—as an entity which both takes taxpayers’ money and then somewhat unilaterally decides how to spend that money—as well as the various theories, policy choices and development priorities that get baked into its actions. This gets to the core of “public” in public finance. It lays bare how the contract between the government and its citizens has evolved, especially in relation to finances and the promise of service delivery. From the government’s portals to the ordinary person’s doorsteps, public finance arrives sheathed in all its complexities and specialist vocabulary, requiring deconstruction and re-interpretation. As an example, the book simplifies the nuances of how “government” actually has a graded existence through the centre, states and local bodies (municipal corporations or panchayats), all of which have differing transactions with the citizenry.
Unavoidably, perhaps, the authors’ personal (or institutional) ideological biases have crept into this process of simplification. This may be inevitable because public finance eventually boils down to policy design, which is influenced by the political philosophy and political economy of the day. It may have been better if the authors had made a conscious effort to keep out their prejudices. Here are some examples of their dogmatism.
Linearity of thought
In some places, the authors’ technocratic predilection comes through, expecting economics to behave like engineering where the flipping of a switch results in an electric bulb lighting up. In economics and finance, transmission channels are typically crimped, twisted and unpredictable. In one place, they argue that lower corporate tax rates result in higher retained after-tax profits, which have overall beneficial outcomes: “Businesses may increase capital investment in equipment, technology and expand operations, generating additional tax revenue.”
The problem is reality often diverges from these boilerplate homilies. Despite low corporate tax rates, India’s private sector has been sitting on its hands for the past decade, preferring to invest overseas rather than in the domestic market. The book, on another page, also attributes growing outward foreign direct investment to high corporate taxes, without taking into account multiple other factors that could be spooking India Inc.
It can be argued that the increase in some tax rates in India over the past few years may have dampened Corporate India’s investment ardour. While that argument may have some validity, it not only fails to mention the simultaneous introduction of multiple tax concessions but is also conspicuously silent on why the corporate sector’s investment rate was higher between 2004-07 despite high tax rates even at the time. There is also silence about the effective tax rate: 22.47% for the financial year 2023-24. Yet, corporate investments have refused to budge. Is it because demand has stagnated, leaving capacity utilisation stuck at around 75% for close to 10 years? Or has the Indian corporate sector turned somewhat squeamish with the political economy? The authors seem reluctant to point a finger in the right direction.
Oversimplification of GST
The authors have used some over-simplifications to brush concerns over goods and services tax (GST) under the carpet. This is not to deny GST’s overall benefits. The problem lay with its hasty, unplanned and inefficient introduction in 2017 without thinking through its multiple ramifications, including its impact on fiscal federalism. The states have a genuine concern over their revenue autonomy, which the authors, peculiarly, have tended to disregard. The book gushes: “…GST is a unique, innovative mechanism in India’s federal architecture…Inter-governmental bargaining mechanisms, such as the GST Council, that facilitate coordination, conflict resolution and regulation, are rare in India and stand out.”
It is true that the council has functioned in a collegial atmosphere with all decisions finalised through consensus. But that’s only one side of the problem.
The elaborate voting structure, where decisions are wrung through a convoluted process of weightages and calculations, would have discouraged states headed by opposition parties because the structure is designed to benefit the majority view.
The other overlooked problem is the lack of a forum beyond the council for dispute resolution, despite recommendations in the past from the Rajya Sabha select committee.
Partisan, not bold
The book would have served readers well if the authors were less partisan in their blame-mongering, a bulk of which has been reserved for the previous governments while gifting this administration a get-out-of-jail-free card. This happens on multiple occasions. One example is the tendency to pointedly taint previous regimes for fiscal indiscipline while furtively side-stepping this government’s record of fiscal profligacy by adopting a circuitous, policy-oriented, philosophical approach to current policy missteps. This is repeated across examples: cash transfers, missed fiscal deficit targets or an inability to curtail revenue expenditure. Further, as a primer on public finance, the book should have been bold to take on demonetisation and its lingering ill-effects. There is quiet, sly elision there.
There are other common, bottomless traps that the authors could have avoided: such as, advocating agricultural income tax, which sounds tone-deaf about the penurious state of India’s farm sector, or comparing government finances with household budgets, which are utterly non-analogous.
Beyond these pin-pricks, the book comes out tops in tackling fiscal federalism and pointing out how growing centralisation has become its dominant design. Overall, this is a much-needed book to better understand the fiscal landscape and its intersections with our daily lives, especially when shrinking state autonomy and expanding central agency is bound to have some impact on quality of life.