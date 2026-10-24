A citizen’s guide to public finance promises clarity but also leaves out much

A bulk of the text is reserved for the state’s oversized role in public finance—as an entity which both takes taxpayers’ money and then somewhat unilaterally decides how to spend that money—as well as the various theories, policy choices and development priorities that get baked into its actions. This gets to the core of “public” in public finance. It lays bare how the contract between the government and its citizens has evolved, especially in relation to finances and the promise of service delivery. From the government’s portals to the ordinary person’s doorsteps, public finance arrives sheathed in all its complexities and specialist vocabulary, requiring deconstruction and re-interpretation. As an example, the book simplifies the nuances of how “government” actually has a graded existence through the centre, states and local bodies (municipal corporations or panchayats), all of which have differing transactions with the citizenry.