Football: 10 stats from the 2023-24 Premier League season

For the second year in a row, the race for the Premier League title went down to the final day of the season. Manchester City and Arsenal: two contenders. But there was only winner, as Pep Guardiola’s City lifted yet another Premier League title on 19 May with a 3-1 home win over West Ham United.

What seemed like a three-horse race between City, Arsenal and Liverpool a few weeks ago, eventually came down to just two teams.

Over the last 10 months, and 380 matches, many other records were broken, and some individual winners stood apart from the rest. Let’s look at some of the records, milestones and stats that defined the 2023-24 Premier League season.

4: The one number that matters the most. Manchester City lifted their fourth Premier League title in a row, becoming the first men’s team in the history of English football to do so. Guardiola’s well-oiled machine has redefined the word domination, having won the Treble last season. Could they make it 5 titles in a row next time out? Barring a miracle, it looks increasingly likely.

6: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Kyle Walker have now won 6 Premier League titles each since Guardiola took over at City in 2016.