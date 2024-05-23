Football: 10 stats from the 2023-24 Premier League season

For the second year in a row, the race for the Premier League title went down to the final day of the season. Manchester City and Arsenal: two contenders. But there was only winner, as Pep Guardiola’s City lifted yet another Premier League title on 19 May with a 3-1 home win over West Ham United.
What seemed like a three-horse race between City, Arsenal and Liverpool a few weeks ago, eventually came down to just two teams.
Over the last 10 months, and 380 matches, many other records were broken, and some individual winners stood apart from the rest. Let’s look at some of the records, milestones and stats that defined the 2023-24 Premier League season.
4: The one number that matters the most. Manchester City lifted their fourth Premier League title in a row, becoming the first men’s team in the history of English football to do so. Guardiola’s well-oiled machine has redefined the word domination, having won the Treble last season. Could they make it 5 titles in a row next time out? Barring a miracle, it looks increasingly likely.
6: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Kyle Walker have now won 6 Premier League titles each since Guardiola took over at City in 2016.
8: Erik ten Hag and Manchester United managed a win away at Brighton on the last day of the season, but their 8th place finish is the club’s worst ever to a Premier League season. An unwanted record in the red half of Manchester. With ten Hag under increasing pressure, it remains to be seen if a surprise triumph in the FA Cup final over Manchester City on 25 May could soften the blow.
13: Aston Villa were flying under manager Unai Emery and will play Champions League football next season. A big reason for that is England striker Ollie Watkins who picked up 13 assists for the season. Add to that tally 19 goals scored, and you can see how instrumental Watkins was in Villa’s successful campaign.
20: Arsenal’s wait for another Premier League trophy goes on, as they fell short in the final weeks, finishing two points behind Manchester City. It has now been 20 years since the Gunners won the Premier League – that famous 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ season. But the team is heading in the right direction under manager Mikel Arteta. They finally look like genuine challengers to City.
22: Where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer? The 22-year-old forward scored 22 goals and picked up 11 assists in a topsy turvy season for the Blues. Palmer will be one to watch for England at the Euros.
27: Erling Haaland might not have hit the heights of last season but still scored 27 league goals, taking the golden boot in doing so – his second in his two years in City blue.
49: The 2023-24 season saw a joint record of 49 own goals scored. The last time this happened was in 2013-14.
104: Relegated Sheffield United conceded a record total of 104 goals this season – a damning stat for a team that remained stuck at the bottom of the table and must now find its way back from the Championship once more.
1,246: Staying with goals, the 2023-24 season set a record for goals scored – a remarkable 1,246 goals (and a goals-per-game ratio of 3.28), which is 24 more than the previous record of 1222 goals from the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93.
Based on numbers and data from the official Premier League website and @OptaJoe on X.