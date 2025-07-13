Meet the footpath warriors of Bengaluru

You could call it a double peak Bengaluru moment, combining as it did two of the city’s abiding passions—technology and citizen activism. Early in May, around 20 people assembled near the Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Indiranagar at 11.30 on a Saturday morning to loiter with intent. They were volunteers who had shown up to conduct a “walkability audit" as part of a project called Bangalore Ethereum Localism (BEL), which is using a Web 3 tool to gather data about Bengaluru’s footpaths.

“We wanted to explore how this technology, its verifiability and transparency coupled with digital rewards and community coordination could support and benefit lives," says Madhav Sampat, founder of Bangalore Ethereum Localism. It is a global movement at the intersection of blockchain technology and local community, which uses tools built on peer-to-peer technology frameworks to power on-ground change. The tool included a survey for participants to gather visual data such as images and videos, locational data, as well as their observations from the footpaths.

View Full Image Volunteers walking with the Bangalore Ethereum Localism group

“There were participants from various parts of Bangalore… some founders and developers, some students, but all interested to see how they can be involved and create change," says Sampat, who works with a Web 3 development platform, where he helps create tools on climate and sustainability. The aim was to gather data and share the results on social media to create awareness about the condition of footpaths.

A series of citizen-led initiatives in Bengaluru are tackling the city’s footpaths using a mix of community engagement, technology, and data-driven audits. While each group has its own approach—from Web3-enabled surveys to grassroots walkability challenges—they all reflect a growing demand for safer, walkable cities.

Bengaluru’s footpaths, like its roads and traffic, are notoriously bad. In relatively new areas of the city like Sarjapur, Bellandur and surrounding suburbs, where rampant construction over the past 10 years has resulted in an explosion of population without adequate infrastructure development, footpaths are hard to find at all. In older parts of the city, they are often broken and obstructed, sometimes dangerously so—with gaping holes, dug up slabs of concrete, and spilled garbage.

There are exceptions—the footpaths built under the Tender S.U.R.E guidelines in the central business district of the city are model footpaths—broad, smooth, and even aesthetically pleasing. Seeing a need for hard data about how walkable (or not) Bengaluru is, Sensing Local, a non-profit urban planning lab run by designers and architects, launched a programme called Walkable Cities in 2023. “What does the baselining of pedestrian infrastructure mean so that we can actually budget for it? The city admin doesn’t know whether the capacity of footpaths is enough. When there are jams on the road, that’s an indicator that there’s a problem with road capacity. Pedestrians are just suffering silently," says Ankit Bhargava, an architect and urban planner who is one of the co-founders of Sensing Local, which has recently started a similar project in Kochi.

To conduct the audits, they sent out a call via social media for citizen volunteers to conduct walkability audits across 25 wards in Bengaluru (the city is divided into nine zones and 198 wards) using a planning tool built in-house called “Step Up". Hundreds showed up. “Bangalore has a strong culture of citizen participation. Ward committees have helped us gather volunteers, coordinate the effort… there’s this concentric effect of somebody doing the technical stuff of gathering the data, surrounded by this other group who chase the administration to fix the problems," says Bhargava. “We have started getting calls from different citizen groups asking us to conduct walkability audits of their areas."

The organisation released a report, Walkable Bengaluru, in late 2023 using data collected over 16 weekends by citizen volunteers in 19 wards using 27 parameters to assess footpaths and road junctions. The report, which pin-points the major issues—quality, encroachments, obstructions, waste, unsafe zones—also generated estimates to help the government and local community groups figure out budgets for the improvement of footpaths. They are also developing a tool in-house that can be used by citizen groups for DIY walkability audits. Sensing Local has approached the city administration with this data, backed by photographic evidence. The report was also included in the 2025 BBMP budget—but footpaths remain poorly maintained.

View Full Image The Walkable Cities report by Sensing Local was presented to the local government

Perhaps guerilla tactics are the only way to make things move, as Arun Pai has found out. The founder of walking tour company Bangalore Walks, who has been associated with citizen-led initiatives like The Ugly Indian that has worked on fixing small but visible infrastructure gaps in various Bengaluru neighbourhoods, started drawing attention to the condition of footpaths through a series of events since October 2023. He initiated The Footpath Challenge, where a social media call gathers hundreds of people to walk around the city and record how walkable it is. “I don’t call it an audit. It’s not as technical. We use around 10 parameters to rate a footpath, like whether you can drag a wheeled suitcase on the footpath and what distance you can cover without having to lift it," says Pai. In December, he organised a 15-day BLRWalkfest as part of the BLR Hubba festival during which over 100 people walked through different neighbourhoods and rated footpaths every day for a fortnight.

View Full Image BBMP Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on a footpath inspection (X.com)

The footpath challenges are filmed and shared on the Bangalore Walks social media pages. They have been attended by corporators and MLAs, and in many cases, there has been instant action and spot fixes. Among the latest converts to Pai’s mission to create “Obstacle-Free Footpaths" is current BBMP commissioner Maheshwar Rao, who took charge on 30 April. Rao, who went on a footpath challenge walk in the city’s Majestic area with Pai in May within weeks of taking office, has been going on footpath inspections in various parts of the city and sharing updates on X.

View Full Image Around 200 people took part in a footpath walk on a single day during the BLR Walkfest organised by Arun Pai

Pai hopes this can-do attitude will impact people at various levels of the local administration. “When you are in problem-solving mode, you find creative ways to work around a problem. If you can’t change the system, get the local administration involved in a way that they don’t feel cornered and shamed, but rather they see it as a positive challenge that can be fixed," says Pai.

It is logical to question why, with so many footpath warriors auditing Bengaluru’s pavements they don’t join forces and collaborate by sharing data and strategies. The answer perhaps lies in the difference in the approach of each group.

“We are all working in our own ways to make the city better. You need a critical mass of people shouting, more people producing data," says Bhargava. “The question is: why doesn’t the city call upon all these actors, go through their data, and seek solutions that can be scaled?"